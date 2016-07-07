This Hair Powder Gives You French Girl Hair in a Few Pumps

If you know me, you know that I very seldom like my hair looking, sleek, smooth, or perfect. I embrace the mess. I bring on the fly-aways! But, as you all well know, having hair that looks messy and elegant at the same time takes effort, and of course, it takes product. A few weeks ago, I had the immense pleasure of meeting with the David Mallett Paris team in New York City, for a sneak peak of their newest release—a hair powder. And honestly, I don't know if I will ever be able to do without it. Read on to find out why it's now a must-have in my beauty arsenal. Honestly, I bring it with me in my bag when I leave my apartment. Not. Even. Kidding. Get ready to channel Brigitte Bardot

What It's Called:

David Mallett Volume Paris

How Much It Will Set You Back:

$40 ... soon to launch!

What Makes It Special:

The bamboo in this powder makes it super thickening, and it holds style. You get that sexy, rumpled hair with a couple of pumps and maybe a hair flip or two.

Who’s It For?

Do you want sexy, textured, undone, international film-star quality volume? Yeah? It's probably for you.

When to Use It:

Day in, day out. Any time you want to emphasize your natural texture, or give your hair some oomph.

What It Feels Like:

It's got some serious hold, but it's also strangely cooling to the scalp.

What It Smells Like:

Fresh, yet sexy.

