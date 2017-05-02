Blonde Hair Shampoos That Will Fight off Brassiness for Good

Jury’s out if blondes really have more fun, but what we do know? If they want to avoid brassiness, they have to be strategic with their shampoo. Whether it’s because of the sun, chlorine, hard water, the struggle is real, but color-safe, brightening, and color-correcting products can help keep your hair color in perfect condition. We rounded up a few of our favorites so you can beat the brass and color-warping for good and then confidently test out that famous blonde theory.
JOICO Blonde Life Brightening Shampoo
This sulfate-free cleanser will leave your hair squeaky clean by trapping dirt in micelles without stripping it of the nourishment and moisture most women need after going blonde. And because it tones, that dreaded brassy tint isn't a problem either.
Joico | $17
Matrix Total Results Shampoo Brass Off
The ultimate defense against brassiness? Purple shampoo. Matrix's latest silky formula uses the color-correcting technology to tone blonde highlights or hair color. Lather, leave on for about three minutes, and rinse away.
Matrix | $13
Kevin Murphy Blonde Angel Wash Shampoo
Brightening is part of this bottle's business, but it's also gifted at bringing moisture and shine back to your hair—thanks to its lineup of ingredients like shea butter, jojoba oil, and murumuru butter.
Kevin Murphy | $35
R+Co Sunset Blvd Blonde Shampoo
This shampoo's light lavender tint will keep blonde, silver, and gray hair in perfect condition. The fragrance, made up of notes like orange, leather, and violet, is an added bonus!
R+Co | $29
PUREOLOGY Perfect 4 Platinum Shampoo
Don't let the fear of color-warping keep you from going platinum. All you need is an ace shampoo like Pureology Perfect 4 Platinum Shampoo. It's color-safe and ultra gentle, so highlighted or freshly dyed hair isn't compromised while being cleansed.
Pureology | $66