5 Wave Sprays That Belong in Your Hair This Summer

Beachy waves are to summer vacation like glitter eyes are to New Year’s Eve—essential and always in style. The easiest way to get the tousled look without dipping your head in the ocean? Wave sprays—and they’ve come a long way since the days of super drying pure sea salt concoctions.

While many, but not all, still use the power of salt, you’ll find that they’re also infused with moisturizing ingredients that give your hair texture and nourishment. Here’s a few we’re keeping in stock all season long.

VIDEO: 3 Ways to Get Effortless Beach Waves