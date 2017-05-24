7 Products to Protect Your Hair from the Sun this Summer 

Spoiler alert: Skipping on sun protection is one big beauty faux pas. You know how important it is to wear sunscreen daily, but just like your skin, you can’t neglect your hair too. While you may not want to add another step into your routine, UVA/UVB rays can also do a number on your strands. Along with water, salt, and the heat, the sun’s rays can leave hair dry, brittle, and if you have color-treated strands, faded.
You may be fully-stocked on enough sunscreen to get you through the entire summer season, so we’ve done the work for you by rounding up the best hair products that offer UV protection to add into your routine.
Keep scrolling for seven ways to protect and repair your strands from UV damage this summer.
1. Phyto Phytoplage Protective Sun Oil
Color-treated hair in the summer is a double-end sword. Not only can UV rays do a number on your strands’ health, the sunshine can also cause your color to fade, too. Spritz Phyto’s willow bark and rosemary extract-infused spray before an afternoon at the beach to treat dryness and fading from chlorine, water, and the sun’s rays.
Phyto | $30
2. Drybar Hot Toddy Heat & UV Protectant
The key to riding a blowout as long as possible this summer: Run this heat and UV protectant throughout your damp hair before reaching for the blow dryer.
Drybar | $30
3. Aveda Sun Care Protective Hair Veil
Stash Aveda's travel-friendly bottle in your beach bag to spritz on hair before and during your afternoon in the sun. The wintergreen and cinnamon bark oils in its formula have your hair covered against UVA/UVB damage, while its antioxidants keep free radiacals away.
Aveda | $28
4. Bumble and bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Shampoo
Lather up with a shampoo that nourishes dry, brittle hair and prevents sun damage.
Bumble and Bumble | $31
5. Living Proof Restore Instant Protection Spray
Get a spray that does both: On damp hair Living Proof’s spray shields strands from heat-styling, and on dry hair it stops UV damage. Bonus: It does all of the above while boosting shine and smoothness.
Living Proof | $26
6. Alterna Haircare Bamboo Beach 1 Minute Recovery Masque
Do damage control by treating hair to an after-sun mask when you’re in the shower. A trifecta of Tahitian coconut, sunflower seed oil, and organic bamboo extract work together in ALTERNA Haircare’s one-minute rinse-off mask to nourish, strengthen, and shield hair from future UV exposure.
Alterna Haircare | $22
7. Shu Uemura Essence Absolue Oil-In-Cream
This humidity-proof cream controls frizz and moisturizes hair while simutaneously preventing damage from the sun's rays.
Shu Uemura | $46