The Best Hair Vitamins for Longer, Healthier Strands

Want longer, thicker hair overnight? Well, that's not going to happen. Sorry, but there's no such thing as a quick fix when it comes to achieving your hair goals. However, if you're willing to be patient (and consistent), there are a couple of vitamins that can improve the overall health of your hair over time.

How much time? Well, the results will vary from person to person. At tip-top speeds, the average growth of hair on the scalp could reach half an inch per month. Combine those results with a nutrient-filled tablet—think vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants—and you could witness a boost in length retention, a decrease in thinning, and a surge in shine.

That's why celebrities like Kim Kardashian are always raving about their favorite hair vitamins. But just because it works for them, doesn't mean you'll see the same results. That's why you should always check with your doctor before taking supplements, especially if you have allergens, are pregnant, or breast feeding.

Not sure where to start? We've gathered our favorite supplements ahead. So keep reading to discover one that fits your needs.