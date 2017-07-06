The Best Hair Vitamins for Longer, Healthier Strands

Want longer, thicker hair overnight? Well, that's not going to happen. Sorry, but there's no such thing as a quick fix when it comes to achieving your hair goals. However, if you're willing to be patient (and consistent), there are a couple of vitamins that can improve the overall health of your hair over time.
How much time? Well, the results will vary from person to person. At tip-top speeds, the average growth of hair on the scalp could reach half an inch per month. Combine those results with a nutrient-filled tablet—think vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants—and you could witness a boost in length retention, a decrease in thinning, and a surge in shine.
That's why celebrities like Kim Kardashian are always raving about their favorite hair vitamins. But just because it works for them, doesn't mean you'll see the same results. That's why you should always check with your doctor before taking supplements, especially if you have allergens, are pregnant, or breast feeding.
VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Launches Vitamins
Not sure where to start? We've gathered our favorite supplements ahead. So keep reading to discover one that fits your needs.
1. PHYTO PHYTOPHANÈRE Hair and Nails Dietary Supplement
Kill three birds with one stone thanks to this French nutritional supplement, which claims to promote fuller hair, stronger nails, and radiant skin. Some users even say that they noticed substantial eyelash growth while taking the biotin-filled formula.
$57
2. SugarBearHair Vitamins
Those who aren't a fan of taking massive pills will appreciate this gummy option. The chewy tablets include a host of vitamins and minerals—like vitamin A and zinc—that will nourish strands.
$31
3. Nutrafol Women Advanced Thinning Hair & Hair Loss Supplement
Here's a formula that works to minimize shedding caused by stress and tension. Even women who suffer from alopecia have praised the collagen-infused supplements.
$88
4. Brock Beauty Hairfinity
This supplement has thousands of five-star reviews, and even Kim Kardashian is a fan of the collagen and biotin-rich tablets, which are known to strengthen nails too.
$25
5. Viviscal Extra Strength Hair Nutrient Tablets
Viviscal is designed to extend the growth phrase of each hair's cycle. The creators added a patented marine complex in the supplements, which isolates the nutrients in a fish and protein-rich diet.
$34
6. Nouráge Nurishment for Healthier Hair
The Nouráge tablets combine biotin, antioxidants, and a patented protein nutrient to boost hair's strength and shine. Customers have noted that you must be patient with this one. So—like anything worth having—it's going to take time. But for thicker shinier hair, it's definitely worth the wait.