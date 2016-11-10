The Best Hair Brushes for Every Hair Type

Sure, the basic schematics may be the same—bristles plus handle equals hairbrush—but it's the finer details that make all the difference. The best way to shop through the dozens? First consider your hair type, then let our beauty editors convince you from there.
-
1. Wet Brush Original Detangler
If you have fine, straight hair
“I have very fine hair, but quite a lot of it. And detangling my strands has been a painful chore since I was a child. I’ve experimented with various brushes over the years, and admittedly didn’t think much about The Wet Brush when the bright-colored tool first hit my desk. But somehow the combination of incredibly flexible bristles and a soft, collapsible base makes for a truly painless experience. I can brush out my straight hair in under a minute, removing all knots without breaking strands in the process. I rarely use another.” —Angelique Serrano, Beauty Director
The Wet Brush | $9
-
2. L. Erickson Standard Hair Brush
If you have fine hair that appears oily at the roots
"While boar bristles are great for distributing strands' natural oils, that’s exactly the opposite of what I want for my baby-fine, grease-prone hair. So I’ve turned to soft nylon bristles, which I’ve found detangle my fine waves without straightening out the bends entirely. Bonus: L. Erickson’s all-nylon Standard Hair Brush has a charitable tie-in—for every purchase, a hygiene kit is donated to a child in need." —Dianna Mazzone, Assistant Beauty Editor
L. Erickson | $28
-
3. Harry Josh Detangling Brush
If you have fine, curly hair
“I have fine curls, but plenty of strands. And I can never, ever dry brush it, or my hair will instantly turn to frizz. So I load up on the conditioner in the shower and then brush through with the Harry Josh Detangling Brush which has widely-space plastic bristles. My hair dries smooth and knot-free." —Selene Milano, Senior Beauty Editor
Harry Josh | $20
-
4. Tangle Teezer: The Original Detangling Hair Brush
If you have thick, wavy hair
"I’m a big fan of the Tangle Teezer brush. I have really thick, wavy hair, and this brush helps me remove knots without yanking out too many strands. The teeth glide easily through wet or dry hair, and I especially love how the unique shape allows me to really grip the brush. I cannot tell you how many times I’ve broken a brush handle after some aggressive hair-pulling caused me to drop it on the floor.” —Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor
Tangle Teezer | $15
-
5. Sheila Stotts Removal Brush
If you have thick, curly hair
“My curls tangle at the slightest touch, but I’ve yet to find a knot that the Sheila Stotts Removal Brush can’t handle, thanks to its thin metal bristles. I’m so devoted to it that I have one at my desk, and one in my handbag at all times.” —Amanda Etkind, Beauty Intern
Sheila Stotts | $31