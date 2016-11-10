The Best Hair Brushes for Every Hair Type

If you have fine hair that appears oily at the roots

"While boar bristles are great for distributing strands' natural oils, that’s exactly the opposite of what I want for my baby-fine, grease-prone hair. So I’ve turned to soft nylon bristles, which I’ve found detangle my fine waves without straightening out the bends entirely. Bonus: L. Erickson’s all-nylon Standard Hair Brush has a charitable tie-in—for every purchase, a hygiene kit is donated to a child in need." —Dianna Mazzone, Assistant Beauty Editor

L. Erickson | $28