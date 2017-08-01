Frizz-Fighting Products That’ll Save You on School Picture Day

Perfectly styling your hair for school picture day or headshots at work? No problem. Getting the style to last through a rainy commute and gym, or until your 2 PM time slot without a frizz invasion? Now that’s a completely different story.
We can’t always control when our photo op moment happens, but we can take precautionary measures with hair care products meant to keep fly-aways under control. From smoothing shampoos to creams with just the right amount of hold, we rounded up a few buys you’ll definitely want on your side this fall.
Ouai Curl Jelly
Need a frizz-fighting force for your gorgeous curls? Let celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin come to the rescue. The pro formulated a gel-oil formula that hydrates and protects curls and blocks frizz from wreaking havoc on your 'do.
Ouai | $26
Garnier Fructis Style Smooth Air Dry Sleek Anti-Frizz Cream
If the only thing stopping you from low-key air-drying is the potential of fly-aways, you now have peace of mind. Garnier has launched an air-dry cream that keeps that annoying hair situation under control, using the power of hydrating argan oil. All you have to do is apply a dollap to damp hair and go.
Garnier Fructis | $4
John Frieda Frizz Ease Secret Weapon Touch-up Crème
Sometimes a little touch-up is required. Before the cameraman starts snapping pictures, bust out this bottle from John Frieda. The cream is meant to tame any frizz that's popped up throughout the day. Work a bit through your hands before running them through your lengths and gently over the top of your hair.
John Frieda | $6
Living Proof No Frizz Nourishing Oil
Did you know dry, damaged hair is more prone to frizz? Keep your hair hydrated with this oil blend from Living Proof that's also specifically made to block humidity from causing fly-aways, too.
Living Proof | $20
evo mane tamer smoothing shampoo
Start the fight against frizz before you even get out of the shower. This smoothing shampoo cleanses your hair without stripping it, while taming your strands and protecting them from further fly-away madness.
$30