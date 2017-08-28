If you have dark hair, using dry shampoo isn't as simple picking up any can and giving your few-days-old hairstyle a few blasts at the roots.

While I swear by dry shampoo whenever my hair needs more volume, grit, or oil-control between washes, as a brunette, I've found that most powdery dry shampoo formulas leave behind a white cast—even when they claim to be translucent.

However, there are some dry shampoos that actually spray on clear without leaving any evidence of how I was too lazy to wash my hair (again), and thus turned to the product to hide just how long it's been since I last shampooed my strands.

The following nine dry shampoos won't leave white residue on dark hair.

