If you have dark hair, using dry shampoo isn't as simple picking up any can and giving your few-days-old hairstyle a few blasts at the roots.
While I swear by dry shampoo whenever my hair needs more volume, grit, or oil-control between washes, as a brunette, I've found that most powdery dry shampoo formulas leave behind a white cast—even when they claim to be translucent.
However, there are some dry shampoos that actually spray on clear without leaving any evidence of how I was too lazy to wash my hair (again), and thus turned to the product to hide just how long it's been since I last shampooed my strands.
The following nine dry shampoos won't leave white residue on dark hair.
-
Ouai Dry Shampoo Foam
This game-changing dry shampoo goes on like mousse, but quickly absorbs into hair while sopping up excess dirt and oil in the process. The foam guarantees that your strands won't OD on dry shampoo because it's easy to apply the right amount of product exactly where your hair needs it.
Ouai | $28
-
Dove Refresh + Care Fresh And Floral Dry Shampoo
There's a reason why beauty editors and celebrity hairstylists swear by Dove's dry shampoo: It adds volume to limp hair without leaving any traces of product behind. The brand recently gave its beloved formula an upgrade with a fresh, floral scent. Even better? A single can rings it at the same price as a latte from your favorite fancy cafe.
Dove | $5
-
Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray
Don't let the name of this Oribe can fool you, it has the same refreshing effect as products labeled dry shampoo but with the added bonus of adding piece-y texture to your strands. The steep price tag? Totally worth it.
Oribe | $46
-
Sachajuan Dark Dry Powder Shampoo
Specifically formulated for brunette and black hair, this powder-based dry shampoo gives strands volume in-between washes and has a a dark pigment that helps conceal your roots if you have colored hair.
Sachajuan | $35
-
Bumble And Bumble Bb. Pret-A-Powder Tres Invisible Dry Shampoo With Pink Clay
Bumble and bumble's new dry shampoo is equally as invisible as the last guy who ghosted you. Like many of your favorite detoxifying face masks, the transparent formula is packed with French pink clay which wipes oily, dirty strands clean. Bonus: It also protects hair from drying UV rays.
Bumble and Bumble | $29
-
Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo
Ride your blowout for a few more days by giving your hair a few blasts of Drybar's porous dry shampoo. It absorbs up dirt, oil, and impurities—basically all visible evidence that you haven't washed your hair in almost a week.
Drybar | $23
-
Kristin Ess Style Reviving Dry Shampoo
Kristin Ess is the celebrity hairstylist behind every romantic braided style you've added to your Pinterest boards. The dry shampoo in Ess's namesake haircare line is perfect for keeping hair feeling (and looking fresh), while adding a slight grittiness to strands that will make it easier to plait your hair when you're trying to DIY your favorite look of her's that you saved.
Kristin Ess | $14
-
Alterna Haircare Cleanse Extend Translucent Dry Shampoo
What's your flavor? Alterna's clear dry shampoo comes in three fragrances including sugar lemon, mango coconut, and sheer blossom. Consider it a residue-free dry shampoo option for every scent preference.
Alterna Haircare | $22
-
Kérastase Powder Bluff
Aside from cutting dirt and oil build-up from your strands, Kérastase's dry shampoo adds memory and hold to your style so it stays in place.
Kerastase | $37