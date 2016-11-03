The Best Clarifying Shampoos, According to 5 Hair Pros 

Wanting a shampoo that cleans your hair isn’t exactly asking for much, at least in my opinion, but sometimes you want a formula that really cleans your hair, clearing all the dirt, oil, and chemical and product build-up that inevitably accumulates on your scalp, especially if you’re doing everything in your power to delay washing your hair. And believe me, I get it.

And that’s where clarifying shampoos come in handy. Specifically made to deep clean without stripping your hair of the good stuff, countless brands developed nourishing and formulas that will have you looking forward getting your hair wet and even brushing through the tangles afterwards. So what’s the best one to try? That’s a loaded question, and has a lot to do with your hair type and the kinda clean you need, so we went to a few pros to find out their favorites.