The Best Clarifying Shampoos, According to 5 Hair Pros 

Wanting a shampoo that cleans your hair isn’t exactly asking for much, at least in my opinion, but sometimes you want a formula that really cleans your hair, clearing all the dirt, oil, and chemical and product build-up that inevitably accumulates on your scalp, especially if you’re doing everything in your power to delay washing your hair. And believe me, I get it.
And that’s where clarifying shampoos come in handy. Specifically made to deep clean without stripping your hair of the good stuff, countless brands developed nourishing and formulas that will have you looking forward getting your hair wet and even brushing through the tangles afterwards. So what’s the best one to try? That’s a loaded question, and has a lot to do with your hair type and the kinda clean you need, so we went to a few pros to find out their favorites.
1. Shu Uemura Art of Hair Cleansing Oil Shampoo
"My favorite shampoo to get a clarified effect is Shu Uemura’s Cleansing Oil Shampoo for Normal Hair," says Brian Zinno, Senior Education Director at Antonio Prieto Salon.
I've used this shampoo and can attest to the fact that it provides your hair with a deep cleanse without leaving it feeling limp and lifeless.
Available at amazon.com | $49
2. Fekkai Apple Cider Shampoo
"Infused with apple cider, this shampoo is a silicone-free purifying cleanser that clarifies and removed buildup and toxins that build up over time," says Honey Artists hairstylist, Corey Tuttle.
Available at jet.com | $18
3. Joico K-Pak Clarifying Shampoo
"My favorite clarifying shampoo is Joico's K-PAK Clarifying Shampoo. It's the best at removing product build-up and chlorine, as well as helping rebuild, reconstruct, and repair damaged hair follicles from the inside out, unlike most clarifying shampoos," says celebrity hairstylist, Paul Norton.
Available at amazon.com | $23
4. Paul Mitchell Clarifying Shampoo Three
"Clarifying shampoos may be one of the most important tools a stylist can use on there clients prior to a color service or chemical treatment. For me, I have always relied on using Paul Mitchell's Clarifying Shampoos. There is Paul Mitchell Clarifying Shampoo Two, which helps removed oil and product build-up for the hair and scalp, leaving the hair feeling fresh. This shampoo is also color-safe. They also have Clarifying Shampoo Three, which helps remove chlorine, mineral, and iron build-up. This is great for swimmers," says Honey Artists hairstylist, Tyler Colton.
Available at jcpenney.com | $15
5. Hair Story New Wash
"I love HairStory's New Wash. It feels really weird at first because it doesn't lather, but it gently cleanses the hair very effectively, and also doesn't have detergent as an ingredient, so you don't need to use conditioner," says celebrity hairstylist, Charlie Taylor.
Available at shophairstory.com | $40