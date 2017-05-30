8 Clarifying Shampoos for When Your Hair Needs a Deep Clean

Expecting a shampoo to clean your hair isn’t asking for much, but just like purging your closet at the beginning of each season, sometimes your hair is also in need of deep cleanse, too. Enter clarifying shampoos. They’re spiked with ingredients that completely clear the dirt, oil, chemical, and product buildup that inevitably gathers on your strands and scalp from styling products—especially if you ride out your last hair wash with dry shampoo. And the best part? These formulas do all of the above without stripping your hair of its essential natural oils or drying it out.

Here, we’ve rounded up our favorite clarifying shampoos for those times when your hair needs a deeper clean.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Blake Lively's Best Hair Moments