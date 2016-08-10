The Best Anti-Frizz Hairsprays for Summer 

For so many of us, summer hair is nothing to brag about. It’s dry, greasy, and unmanageable. While there are hundreds of leave-in products that promise to keep your hair frizz-free, who has time to wash hair often enough so the conditioner kicks in? Many busy people (myself included) would prefer to have an anti-frizz spray handy so we can fix untidy hair no matter where we’re heading. On a quest to find a perfect frizz-controlling solution, I tested a dozen popular hair products and selected the top five that will definitely satisfy the needs of those struggling with frizzy hair.

The Selection Process

It would be difficult to find a better time to test anti-frizz products than this summer in New York City. When the heat and humidity is almost intolerable, having your hair straight is a mission impossible (at least for me). Having fine, straight hair, my usual go-to style in the summer is a ponytail or a bun, as my hair immediately gets frizzy when the humidity level rises. The situation is even worse if I try to wash my hair less often.

While dry shampoo is a perfect solution for removing excess oil from the scalp, it doesn’t really do much for calming frizz. I was looking specifically for a product that could be applied not only on damp hair, but also when hair is dry, so you can use it on those days when you’re not washing your hair. With this in mind, I was very excited to test drive some of the top-rated anti-frizz sprays and finally upgrade my collection with products that really work.

After reading dozens of reviews on top-selling beauty websites such as Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom, Amazon, and so on, I narrowed the list down to 12 customer favorites and put them to the test on the over-heated streets of New York City. While I had no control over the temperature, what I was able keep an eye on was how much of the product I applied in the morning and how long into the evening it continued working. I also made sure to use the same shampoo and conditioner while testing all the anti-frizz sprays in this list, Aveda Color Conserve Shampoo ($21; nordstrom.com) and Aveda Restructuring Conditioner ($29; nordstrom.com).

During the experiment, I documented how the product felt during the application process and throughout the day. At the end of the first round of testing, I selected five products that worked the best for my hair, which is naturally straight, color-treated, and falls just a little below my shoulders.