This Beauty Editor Has a Dry Shampoo Wardrobe—and You Should, Too

There are several wardrobes in my life. There's my clothing wardrobe, sure, but I also apply a "wardrobing" philosophy to my mascara, lipstick, concealer, foundation... the list goes on and on. This approach allows me to justify owning multiple versions of the same type of beauty item—and therefore be prepared for just about any occasion. Case in point: My mascara wardrobe comprises a legthening version for day, a volumizing formula for night... you get the idea.
RELATED: Here’s Exactly How Often You Should Deep Condition Your Strands
You might think this tactic wouldn't apply to hair products (who needs more than one mousse?), but you, my friend, would be mistaken. When it comes to dry shampoo, for example, I own four different formulas, each of which serves a distinct purpose. Scope 'em all out, below.
-
1. Drybar Triple Sec 3-in-1
Here's the thing: As prone to grease as I may be, my hair is too clean (and therefore limp and lifeless) for about 12 hours after I initially wash it. So I add a little grit with this hybrid blend that bills itself as a texturizer/amplifier/refresher. It gives my hair the perfect amount of oompf and tackles the first signs of the aforementioned oil.
Drybar | $26
-
2. Nioxin Instant Fullness Dry Cleanser
For mega volume, look no further than Nioxin's new Dry Cleanser. As its name implies, it gives you that freshly-washed feeling—but the real highlight is the volume that comes with it. The formula is made with a special fiber complex that wraps around individual strands, increasing their diameter to make your hair look fuller.
Nioxin | $22
-
3. R+Co Badlands Dry Shmapoo Paste
I use this dry shampoo paste—yes, paste—like a spot treatment. I rub a little bit on my fingers and apply directly to tricky, hard-to-spray spots like the back of my neck and behind my ears.
R+Co | $28
-
4. Dove Refresh+Care Unscented Dry Shampoo
When the going gets tough (as in, I'm really, really stretching the life of my blowout beyond reason), this guy gets going. It's one of the only formulas I've tried that makes me feel like grime is actually being lifted away, not just masked for the time being. And since the new version is fragrance-free, I can add layer after layer throughout the day without offending my co-workers.
Dove | $4