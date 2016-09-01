The 5 Hair Accessories You Need for Fall—and How to Wear Them

There's something about a well-placed hair accessory that makes us feel instantly pulled-together. So as the lazy days of summer fade away, check out these five show-stopping pieces—and the stylist-approved ways to work them into your fall wardrobe. We dialed Kayley Pak, stylist and master braider at New York City's John Barrett Salon, to show us how to adorn...

Hairstylist: Kayley Pak; Hairstyling assistant: Brenden Delbene; Makeup artist: Liset Garza; Model: Letecia Price; Photographer: Sarah Balch; Deputy Design Director: Mariya Ivankovitser; Senior Photo Editor: Lizzy Oppenheimer; Assistant Beauty Editor: Dianna Mazzone