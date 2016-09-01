There's something about a well-placed hair accessory that makes us feel instantly pulled-together. So as the lazy days of summer fade away, check out these five show-stopping pieces—and the stylist-approved ways to work them into your fall wardrobe. We dialed Kayley Pak, stylist and master braider at New York City's John Barrett Salon, to show us how to adorn...
The 5 Hair Accessories You Need for Fall—and How to Wear Them
-
1. Cara Metallic Cutout Cuff Ponytail Holder
Mask a plain elastic by slipping a sophisticated holder over a slicked-back pony. This three-banded version is a modern trompe l’oeil—it’s actually a single cuff with cutouts.
Cara | $16
-
2. Jen Atkin x Chloe + Isabel Bun Cuff
Dress up your topknot with a bun cuff that doubles as a bracelet.
Jen Atkin x Chloe + Isabel | $45
-
3. Golden Cord
Play with pattern by wrapping gold cord around a low-hanging pony. Fabric stores stock those with wire cores, which stay in place more easily.
$3/yard
-
4. Elizabeth Heard You're A Gem Agate Hair Barrette in Brown
Nestle a bold barrette—like this one-of-a-kind stone piece—at the top of a low-slung bun, and it instantly becomes the star of the show.
Elizabeth Heard | $34.50
-
5. Black Ribbon
Toughen up basic black ribbon by lacing it between two braids.
$2/yard
