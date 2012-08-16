Feb 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Hair Oils
1. Hair OilsWhile smoothing your strands with oil might seem counter-intuitive, the benefits of this super-ingredient are unparalleled. Whether you're seeking sleek and shiny stick-straight strands or sexy, beachy waves, hair oils deliver. We rounded up a list of our favorites to give your locks a little luster.
2. V05 Hot Oil MoisturizingThis hot oil moisturizing treatment ($4; drugstore.com) opened up an entire market for hair oil products galore, but who can forget an old favorite? V05's original formula is here to stay!
3. Kerastase Elixir UltimeThe holy trinity of argan, camellia, and maize leave hair shinier and stronger ($54; kerastase-usa.com). Use it as a treatment and work a generous amount through hair before lathering up, or smooth one pump through dry strands to add extra shine.
4. Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible OilThe term “one-size-fits-all” rarely holds true when it comes to apparel, but this fresh-scented oil ($38; bumbleandbumble.com) is a different story. We love how it’s lightweight enough for thin hair, but leaves thicker strands just as hydrated.
5. Josie Maran Hot Oil Self-Heating TreatmentGone are the days of heating up your treatment in a separate cup. This super-smart treatment ($36; sephora.com) warms to the perfect temperature in the shower, and turns back the clock on damage done by heat styling.
6. Matrix Exquisite OilCurling irons and hair dryers are no match for this ultra-hydrating triple threat ($17 - $34; matrix.com for salons).
7. Lee Stafford Argan OilOne drop is all you need to give your strands a healthy shine ($15; ulta.com).
8. Yes to Carrots Anti-Frizz SerumGourmet ingredients like avocado and mango sound good enough to eat, and leave your strands healthy and flyaway-free ($8; yestocarrots.com).
9. Caudalie Divine OilNow here’s what we call a multi-tasker! This grape and hibiscus-infused formula ($48; nordstrom.com) can be used on your hair and body, delivering maximum hydration from head to toe.
10. Pureology Precious Oil SystemColor-treated tresses take note: This sunflower and coconut oil-rich system ($29 - $50; pureology.com for salons) fills in any gaps left in the hair shaft by harsh dyes, leaving you with smoother, shinier hair, and a more vibrant hue.
11. Mizani Supreme OilWe love how this argan and jojoba-infused line ($17-$21; mizani-usa.com for salons) permeates the hair shaft to provide intense hydration from the very first rinse.
12. Ojon Rare Blend Oil TherapyShake well to mix the tri-colored layers, then smooth onto your mid-lengths and ends before styling to create a barrier between your strands and your flat iron ($35; ojon.com).
13. L'Oréal Professionnel Mythic Oil
Consider this grape and avocado-rich oil ($32 each; lpsalons.com for salons) a tall drink of water for your parched strands.
14. Sebastian Liquid GlossKate who? Use just two drops of this high-shine emulsion ($19; sebastianprofessional.com for salons) before blow-drying to impart a princess-perfect shine.
15. Shu Uemura Essence AbsolueThe lace patterns on the bottle are a preview of the curvy blowouts this oil-infused cream ($45; shuuemuraartofhair.com) creates.
MORE: See our top makeup, hair and skincare picks of 2012 in InStyle's Best Beauty Buys list.
