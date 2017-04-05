8 Masks that Keep Your Hair Color Salon Fresh

There's nothing like a salon-fresh hair color. Your strands are vibrant, shiny, and at their softest. But, just like the sequal of your favorite film, a new hair color can quickly take a left turn. Instead of dealing with dry, brittle, dull strands until your next appointment with your colorist, revive your over-styled shade with a weekly mask treatment. The following eight masks nourish and protect colored hair so that your strands always look like you just left the salon chair.
1. Shu Uemura Color Lustre Brilliant Glaze Treatment Masque
The shine level of just stepped out of the salon hair color is unparalleled, but this mask is the next best thing when you're trying to stretch out your color appointment. Use it on fine strands once a week, or in lieu of your go-to conditioner on thick hair to restore a natural, glossy finish.
Shu Uemura | $68
2. Alterna Haircare Bamboo UV+ Color Protection Rehab Deep Hydration Masque
Don't tell John Snow, but winter is over. During the summer, styling tools aren't the only way heat can screw with your hair color. UV/UVB rays from the sun can also cause a new shade to fade. To shield your strands, slather on a mask after you shampoo that seals in color, moisture, and protects against oxidative damage.
Alterna Haircare | $26
3. Phyto Phytocitrus Color Protect Radiance Mask
Heads your hair color fades, tails it gets dull. If you're struggling with the latter, this mask's blend of citrus and proteins will nourish strands so that you get your coveted shine back.
Phyto | $45
4. Kérastase Réflection Masque Chroma Captive
A trio of zinc gluconate, linseed oil, and vitamin E works to keep your color shiny and new.
Kerastase | $63
5. Christophe Robin Shade Variation Care Baby Blond
While it's said that blonds may have more fun, preserving a light, bright hair shade is no one's idea of a good time. Infused with almond butter and buriti oil, Christophe Robin's rich cream neutralizes brassy tones and keeps hair glossy.
Christophe Robin | $53
6. Oribe Masque For Beautiful Color
This mask may smell good enough to eat—but we don't recommend it. Wild mango butter, watermelon extract, and edelweiss flower extract work together to condition and strengthen processed, color-treated strands.
Oribe | $63
7. Rahua Color Full Hair Mask
Rahua oil is the powerhouse behind this mask, which turns the sprint to your next color appointment into a long distance race.
Rahua | $62
8. L'Oreal Paris Hair Expert/Paris Color Vibrancy Intensive Post Color Repair Mask
While the salon appointment may have left your bank account hurting, it's not necessary for maintaining bright and glossy strands. Pick this tub up which revives over-processed hair on your next drugstore run.
L'Oreal Paris | $6