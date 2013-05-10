Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Hair Makeovers of the Year
1. The TransformersOne of the easiest, chicest ways to add oomph to your look? A hair upgrade! Take a cue from these A-listers with a chic mane makeover.
2. Crop TopA decade ago, Victoria Beckham’s angled bob ignited a global trend. It looks like history’s repeating itself-the superstar recently revealed this cropped, choppy style, which is uber-flattering with Posh’s striking features.
3. Color ChameleonReese Witherspoon frequently switches shades for movie roles, but luckily, she’s striking in almost every tone. Her colorist, Lorri Goddard suggests showing your stylist images of your dream hue to review what will work best.
4. Blonde AmbitionAt the punk-themed Met Gala, Anne Hathaway unveiled an icy blonde hue with choppy layers. "A new, cool platinum blonde color, and the sharp boyish finish with loads of texture were the perfect match," said her hairstylist Sascha Breuer.
5. Red AlertRachel McAdams was a fabulous blonde-but she’s even cooler with this bold crimson coif. Dove Celebrity Stylist Mark Townsend gave the Canadian cutie this all-over auburn shade for her latest film, "To the Wonder".
6. Golden GirlBrunette or blonde, Minka Kelly can do no wrong. “Spring and summer is the prime time to add soft golden shades,” says her colorist, Tracy Cunningham. Flatter your new hue by adding soft corals or gilded pinks to your makeup.
7. She BangsWhen Michelle Obama revealed her bangs, roughly twelve million women were inspired to chop a set of their own. Between the eyelash-grazing length, the feathered bits on the side, and swingy volume, this look is perfect.
8. Short CutsJennifer Lawrence is a natural trendsetter. “Jennifer can go straight for a super-chic look, or wavy for a fun, playful style,” said her hairstylist, Mark Townsend. “Plus, it’s long enough so she can still wear her hair in a short ponytail or updo.”
9. Sunny DelightNo matter how often Drew Barrymore changes her hair, it never looks damaged! Her secret? Gradual shifts. “Start with a color close to your natural shade as a subtle enhancement,” says colorist Marie Robinson.
10. Frankly ScarletAccording to a newly redheaded Dianna Agron, the kiss of crimson is making her feel very raowr. “As a blonde, I never would’ve put this dress on,” she said at Brian Bowen Smith's party. “I’m gravitating to things I wouldn’t normally wear.”
11. Model BehaviorCoco Rocha’s fiery new scarlet hue is so pretty with her porcelain skin! To make your red look last, Joel Warren of Warren-Tricomi Salon recommends steering clear of shampoos that contain color-stripping sulfates.
