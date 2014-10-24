Feb 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Trend to Try: Wild Hair Colors
-
1. Britney Spears
The singer sported her trendy new rainbow strands at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards.
-
2. Rita Ora
The singer debuted her new light pink locks at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards.
-
3. Kylie Jenner
Jenner recently shocked the Instagram world with her light blue locks.
-
4. Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff's mermaid-inspired makeover came just in time for the spring season.
-
5. January Jones
The Mad Men star unveiled a subtle pastel hue on Instagram.
-
6. Katy Perry
The singer hit the Grammys red carpet with a brand new lavender hue.
-
7. Nicole Richie
Richie, who was partial to cool tones (lavender and blue) in 2014, started the New Year with more color experimentation, switching to a vibrant pink nearly a week after going turquoise.
-
8. Bella HadidWe were initially skeptical on whether or not the up-and-coming model's new baby pink hair was a wig. Seeing as Hadid credits iconic hair stylist Oribe as the master behind the look, we're inclined to believe it's the real deal!
-
9. Lena DunhamJust two months after going blonde, Dunham went even bolder, captioning an Instagram snap, “Newly minted for the Canadian leg of the tour thanks to @tanneyb @rheannewhite.”
-
10. Kate HudsonIn honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, our July cover girl Kate Hudson, alongside mom Goldie Hawn and son Ryder, paid tribute to friends and family who have fought, or are currently batting the disease.
-
11. Dascha PolancoPolanco is the latest in line of celebs transitioning to the lilac hue, with the OITNB star opting for a daring gray-to-purple ombre.
-
12. Helen MirrenAlthough Mirren is no stranger to hair transformations, the actress, who has been a stickler to her platinum shade for years, surprised viewers of the BAFTAs with cotton candy pink hair.
-
13. KeshaRather than stick to one bold shade, Kesha went with several, hitting the 2014 VMA red carpet with My Little Pony-worthy hair.
-
14. Raven SymoneSymone, who recently started a semester at San Francisco’s Academy of Art, marked the transition into student life with purple and green strands, Instagramming, “ My last Friday in la before I start my life as an #oncampus student! New hair for a new life!”
-
15. Anna PaquinThe True Blood star celebrated the end of the series with a bold new look: she switched up her golden locks in favor of a vivid violet shade mixed with blue highlights. "@Auracolorist just fulfilled my teen dream of being a mermaid," she tweeted.
-
16. Demi LovatoCreative hair color pro Demi Lovato gave her natural brunette hue an amethyst tint with purple and grey ombre highlights.
-
17. Katy PerryKaty Perry switched up her blunt bob with a "slime green" dye job.
-
18. Kylie JennerKylie Jenner made a splash with a bright blue ombré hairstyle.
-
19. Lauren ConradNo stranger to pink hair, the style icon and natural blonde announced her return to cotton candy strands via Instagram.
-
20. Kristen StewartNot one for drastic hair changes, Kristen Stewart unveiled a surprising orange hue for an upcoming film role.
-
21. Nicole RichieThe style maven took the plunge with a dusty pastel shade.
-
22. Ireland BaldwinShortly after giving lilac locks a try, Ireland Baldwin stepped out with an equally springy turquoise hue.
-
23. KeshaIf anyone can channel Rainbow Brite on the red carpet, it's Kesha. The singer welcomed the spring season with a rosy, shoulder-length cut and a vibrant streak of green.
-
24. Demi LovatoHow did Demi Lovato kick off her Neon Lights tour? With a day-glo hair color, of course.
-
25. Hayley WilliamsIt's almost impossible to imagine the Paramore frontwoman without her edgy, citrus-inspired style.
-
26. Chloe NorgaardWhether on the runway or off-duty, the model's funky, technicolor strands never fail to make a statement.
-
27. Kelly OsbourneThe fashion critic's now signature hair color varies from icy lavender to vibrant purple.
1 of 27
Britney Spears
The singer sported her trendy new rainbow strands at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Jan 11, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
The Best Celebrity Red Hair Colors to Try Now
Jan 11, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Daily Beauty Buzz: Sarah Jessica Parker’s Glossy Sun-Kissed Highlights
Jan 8, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
This Purple Hair Mask Gets Rid of Brassiness Instantly
Dec 18, 2017 @ 5:30 PM
Gorgeous Highlights For Any Hair Color
Dec 17, 2017 @ 4:45 PM
Mulled Wine Is the Festive Hair Color Trend Taking Over This Holiday Season
Dec 10, 2017 @ 8:30 AM
The Hot New Hair Color for Winter Will Perfectly Match Your Cozy Vibes
Nov 21, 2017 @ 9:30 AM