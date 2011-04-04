Feb 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Runway-Ready Hair Colour
1. Runway-Ready Hair ColourSpring fashion and beauty are about the rebirth and revival of color. And that includes hair color. Get runway-ready stunning with NEW John Frieda® Precision Foam Colour in vibrant, natural-looking shades that add a pop of color to the season's graphic black and white styles. Build your head-to-toe runway-inspired look by clicking on the next page!!
Learn More
2. Rich Auburn Hair ColourRomantic without being cliché. Think a modern day Juliet- cascades of waves in a vivid head-turning shade of stunning auburn red. Try Precision Foam Colour 6R Radiant Red® Light Red Brown for the ultimate rich, vibrant red.
3. Overall LookSoft and fluid. A beautifully draped silhouette in black or charcoal compliments auburn strands. Keep makeup natural: soft pink lip gloss, a touch of rosebud blush and soft shimmer on the eyes enhance hair color. The addition of earth-tone accessories- like a stack of bold bangles- completes the head-to-toe look.
4. Golden Caramel Hair ColourFeminine and striking. Opt for an edgy, swept-back style that looks as if it's made-to-order. Choose Precision Foam 6GBrilliant Brunette® Light Golden Brown for salon-quality brunette color with a hint of golden dimension and touchable softness.
5. Overall lookReinvent chic with a flirty spring dress. Choose the season's hautest accessories- a simple clutch in textured leather in a daring shade of scarlet. And match it with a bold red matte velvet lip that complements the golden tones of your hair.
6. Chocolate Brown Hair ColourGet sleek, sexy, rich brunette with a classic minimalist touch. Start with Precision Foam Colour 5N Brilliant Brunette® Medium Natural Brown which offers flawless brunette color with glam-gorgeous richness. Enhance your brunette shine and multi-dimension with Brilliant Brunette® Moisturizing Shampoo and Conditioner.
7. Overall LookLinear and minimalist, but with a punch of color best expressed in standout accessories- a bold shoe, a statement bracelet or necklace. Lips are bold in berry, eyes are subtle enhancing the resplendence of this rich brunette shade.
Learn More
8. Summer Blonde Hair ColourModern prep with a sophisticated edge in a bright shade of platinum blonde - Precision Foam Colour 10b Sheer Blonde® Extra Light Beige Blonde to get natural-looking, salon-fresh blonde. Maintain and care for your summer blonde locks to keep the 1st day colour with Sheer Blonde® Highlight Activating Shampoo and Conditioner.
9. John FriedaMix preppie and sportswear in a trend-right-meets-classic way that says pure polish. Since blonde hair warms up the complexion, less makeup is more. Lighter pigmented bronzer or blush in peachy pink is best, with a bright coral lip color as an accent.
