The Top 10 Redheads in Hollywood

Done trying to figure out if blondes have more fun? Look to Hollywood and proclaim yourself a redhead instead. Naturally worn by celebrities like Julianne Moore and adopted by Christina Hendricks, this fiery shade is just as attention-grabbing as it is attainable. And like any other family of hair dye, there’s plenty of variations to suit your style. Here, we rounded up a few stars who wear red without flaw and are sure to inspire your tip to the salon.
Christina Hendricks
Hendricks's deep ginger shade is almost as famous as her role as the jewel tone-wearing Joan in Mad Men. Colorist Tracey Cunningham calls Hendricks's shade "a perfect match" to her skin tone.
Want to keep your red around for longer? Try Redken's Color Extend Magnetics Sulfate-Free Shampoo ($19; target.com), which uses charged amino-ions that attach to the hair fiber and create a barrier to keep your hair protected and your hair color stable for up to four weeks.
Amy Adams
Amy Adams’s deep strawberry blonde is proof that red is one of the most versatile hues. Her colorist Cunningham says the look was achieved by mixing two shades of red and finishing with a clear gloss for sheen.
In-between appointments, the InStyle editors love using Rita Hazan Ultimate Shine Gloss ($26; sephora.com) for a boost of shine and to make the fiery color that much noticable.
Julianne Moore
Moore’s velvety cinnamon hue has become her signature and rarely changes, even for film roles. Colorist Marie Robinson, who works with Michelle Williams and Anne Hathaway, likes this pigment for those with yellow undertones. "Just avoid shades that look or sound very orange or copper," she says. "And go to the salon in between touch-ups for a gloss refresher."
Florence WelchSinger Welch has made fire engine hair red hot. "Never start with the reddest shade as you can always brighten it with the next color application," Robinson says.
Nicole Kidman
Kidman’s ethereal apricot blond requires careful handling. "Don't shampoo every day," Robinson advises. "And avoid using heated styling tools everyday, as they damage the outer layer of hair, causing it to release color molecules."
Your savior then? Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo ($44; nordstrom.com), a formula that soaks up oils fast, blends without leaving behind any white residue, and holds the brand's signature mesmerizing scent.
Ashley Greene
Greene's auburns locks are laced with just a touch of cafe au lait. “A few strategically placed balayage highlights can give a brunette great pop and impact," George Papanikolas, a colorist who has worked with Nicole Richie and Britney Spears, says. "You should never go any lighter than a caramel tone and they should be placed towards the ends of the hair to create the effect of the sun."
Emma Stone
Emma Stone is something of a hair color chameleon, and even now is rocking an icy platinum blonde shade, but she often returns to this eye-catching and rich red hue.
Sophie Turner
Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is actually a natural blonde, if you can believe it, but it sounds like red has made quite the impression on the young star. "I used to think blondes do," she told InStyle in an interview. "But now I think that reds have more fun."
Isla Fisher
Fisher's earthy coral color has sultry hints of bronze. To keep your hair healthy after a dye job, work in an ultra nourishing mask like Christophe Robin Regenerating Mask with Rare Prickly Pear Seed Oil ($71; sephora.com) once a week.
Rihanna
Rihanna's fire-engine red shade isn't your typical auburn, but is flattering against her caramel skin and amber eyes.