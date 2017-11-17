See 8 of Your Favorite Celebrities Transform into Redheads

It probably seems like everyone in Hollywood gets a major hair color makeover every other day, but there's actually a number of celebs that have remained loyal to their signature blonde or brunette shade. Or if they have switched up their color, there's one shade they haven't tried: red.

Since we always let our curiosity get he best of us, we turned to the magic of Photoshop to get a visual on what some of our favorite celebs would look like with a warm copper or rich auburn shade of red. Keep scrolling to see what stars like Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes, Selena Gomez, and more would look like as redheads.

