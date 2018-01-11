The Best Celebrity Red Hair Colors to Try Now 

Seeing red isn't always a bad thing. Case in point: a warm, bold crimson hair color. Whether you're a natural redhead that's looking to switch things up or you want to try a dramatically different shade, there's no better source of hair color inspiration than the red carpet.
From Emma Roberts's fiery copper shade to Nicole Kidman's red-blonde, keep scrolling for the best celebrity red hair color ideas to try at your salon appointment.
1. Julia Roberts
Roberts's chestnut highlights are just as iconic as her breakout role in Pretty Woman.
2. Jessica Chastain
The star's warm ginger hair color that usually styles in loose, soft waves is proof that you don't have to be blonde to channel Old Hollywood glamour.
3. Emma Stone
Stone is somewhat of a hair chameleon, but the way she effortlessly wears various shades of red including this ginger hue, it's hard to believe that she's a natural blonde.
4. Julianne Moore
Moore's natural ginger shade has become her signature that she rarely changes for film roles.
5. Rihanna
Rihanna's rich auburn highlights would warm up any brunette hue.
6. Debra Messing
If you're currently a brunette, Messing's deep auburn shade is the perfect gateway into becoming a redhead.
7. Amdy Adams
Adams's shade of red is classic strawberry blonde.
8. Ellie Kemper
Kemper's brick red color falls right in the middle of true red and warm auburn.
9. Sophie Turner
The Game of Thrones star's red is a head-turning golden copper hue.
10. Karen Elson
A fiery red like the British model and musician's is guaranteed to always stand out.
11. Emma Roberts
Roberts's colorist Nikki Lee gave the actress a deeper cayenne-red shade for the 2017 Oscars.
12. Dascha Polanco
The Orange Is the New Black star's auburn highlights compliment her complexion's warm undertones.
13. Bryce Dallas Howard
Although the actress is a natural redhead, she's added highlights all over to achieve her golden strawberry blonde hue.
14. Florence Welch
The British singer's amber shade is just as memorable as her hit songs. Her bright signature shade adds a warm contrast against her cool complexion.
15. Nicole Kidman
Kidman's worn a plethora of red shades through the years, but her most recent color falls on the blonde-red spectrum. It's a softer alternative to going completely platinum for fair complexions.