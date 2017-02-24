Pink Hair Is the Celebrity Hair Color Trend That Just Won't Die

Pink hair, don't care. That's the mantra is seems like some of our favorite celebrities have been living over the past few months. And their playful cotton candy-hued strands have us wondering if life (and blonde and brunette) is better pink. While some debut the shade in wigs (hey Kylie, hey Gigi), supermodels, artist, and actresses alike have added this playful color into their in a more permanent way, making it a trend to consider indulging in this year.

"Pink hair used to be reserved for the punk set, but a few years ago we started seeing high end designers like Givenchy using the pastel tones in their campaigns," explains Matrix Celebrity Colorist George Papanikolas. "Today the look has gone mainstream and with so many 'temporary' options colorists have at their disposal, clients have the ability to be playful with the pink hues without worrying about commitment."

Generally, it is easier to achieve pastel pink hair on blondes or hair that's been pre-lightened, explains Celebrity Stylist Frederic Aspiras, who is the same artist who helped Lady Gaga get her pink hair for her unforgettable Super Bowl performance and for the Grammys. This is because the hair does not need to be lifted to hold onto the pigment.

On light brunettes, he says it can create a warm golden or pale pink tint that holds dusk-like vibes. However, hair that's dark brown or black would first need to be lightened before applying the color.

But there is another option. Papanikolas says that those with darker hair might consider going for a more vibrant pink, rather than pastel, so they don't have to lift the hair as much.

Gaga isn't nearly the first celebrity we've seen living the pretty in pink life. Supermodel Irene Kim has been rocking the hue for quite sometime, showing it off in street style pics during fashion month. Orange Is the New Black star Taryn Manning shocked us all when she went bubblegum pink and debuted her look on the red carpet. And of course, earlier this year Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson gave it a test drive on the lengths of her hair and then just on her tips more recently.

Whatever you decide, both of our experts agreed to bring in plenty of photos to your color consultation so you and your colorist understand what you desire as the end result.