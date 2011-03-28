Feb 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Our Favorite At-Home Hair Color Videos on YouTube
-
1. no titleWe can give you all the advice in the world on how to dye your hair at home, but let's face it: Watching someone actually execute the process is a whole lot more helpful. We sat through dozens of DIY dye videos to find the very best the digital beauty world has to offer. The result? Seven savvy young women with tons of hands-on experience-and a ton of enthusiastic followers. All you have to do is watch and learn.
-
2. TheStyleDiet: "How To Dye Your Hair at Home"WHY WE LOVE HER Anna Saccone's hair looks professionally done, but she admits that she prefers the results of her DIY color kit! Plus, she's got an adorable Irish lilt.
WHAT WE LEARNED Use every last drop! After the dye has finished processing, but before she's washed it out, Saccone fills the dye bottle with warm water and squeezes the mix onto her hair. Brushing through ensures even hair color.
Watch her video now!
-
3. StyleSuzi: "DIY Professional Hair Dye, How to get my hair colour"WHY WE LOVE HER Suzanne Tse is so committed to gorgeous hair color that she tracked down the same dye her hairdresser used at the salon. Talk about dedication!
WHAT WE LEARNED Ashy isn't always a bad thing. When taking hair from dark to light, pick a dye with the word "ash" in it. The grey tones will neutralize brassiness.
Watch her video now!
-
4. BellaReviews: "Step by Step How I Color with Clairol Natural Instincts"WHY WE LOVE HER She may be a one-woman show, but she moves the camera around like a team of pros to highlight her talking points.
WHAT WE LEARNED Read the directions. While many at-home kits direct you to start with dry, unwashed hair, the kit Sharlene Alexander uses calls for damp hair.
Watch her video now!
-
5. TheSecretLifeOfABioNerd: "How To Touch Up Your Roots/Dye Your Hair"WHY WE LOVE HER She's multi-talented. Don't let her YouTube handle fool you-K.L. Thu Cao is actually a fashion design student! After watching her hair tutorials, check out her videos on reconstructing your old garments into stylish new duds.
WHAT WE LEARNED Root touch-ups should be fast and easy. Brush hair color only on the undyed sections of your hair to keep the color consistent. Touching up other sections can look patchy.
Watch her video now!
-
6. DAHEEyum: "How To Color Your Hair At Home"WHY WE LOVE HER Her cheery pink bedroom may seem adolescent, but her methodical instructions are totally expert.
WHAT WE LEARNED It may seem obvious, but remember to cover your floor! Dahee used white paper to protect her hard wood floor from any free-falling drips.
Watch her video now!
-
7. BebeXo: "How To Dye Hair & Root Touch Up At Home"WHY WE LIKE IT Even on a grainy video stream, Nee's healthy-looking hair and expert know-how shines through.
WHAT WE LEARNED If you're a first-timer with DIY hair color, Nee suggests starting from the mid-shaft and working the dye downwards. The dye develops quicker when applied closer to your scalp, and slow newbies often end up with more color concentrated on the roots.
Watch her video now!
1 of 7
no title
We can give you all the advice in the world on how to dye your hair at home, but let's face it: Watching someone actually execute the process is a whole lot more helpful. We sat through dozens of DIY dye videos to find the very best the digital beauty world has to offer. The result? Seven savvy young women with tons of hands-on experience-and a ton of enthusiastic followers. All you have to do is watch and learn.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Jan 11, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
The Best Celebrity Red Hair Colors to Try Now
Jan 11, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Daily Beauty Buzz: Sarah Jessica Parker’s Glossy Sun-Kissed Highlights
Jan 8, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
This Purple Hair Mask Gets Rid of Brassiness Instantly
Dec 18, 2017 @ 5:30 PM
Gorgeous Highlights For Any Hair Color
Dec 17, 2017 @ 4:45 PM
Mulled Wine Is the Festive Hair Color Trend Taking Over This Holiday Season
Dec 10, 2017 @ 8:30 AM
The Hot New Hair Color for Winter Will Perfectly Match Your Cozy Vibes
Nov 21, 2017 @ 9:30 AM