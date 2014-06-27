Dip-Dyed: The Best Ombre Styles
-
1. Rose Byrne
Bryne's added ombre highlights complement her signature bob and wavy strands.
-
2. Kerry WashingtonIn a spur-of-the-moment decision, the actress debuted ombre highlights just moments before stepping out for television’s biggest night. "When I saw Kerry, she just looked so young and fresh to me that I instantly thought of color and wanted to make her hair lighter," says her hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew.
-
3. Emma StoneColorist Tracey Cunningham has been Stone’s go-to for years, seamlessly transitioning the actress from one hair color to the next, from her signature red, to Zombieland’s chocolate hue, to Gwen Stacy blonde.
-
4. Lauren ConradExperimenting with wash out dip dye color is one thing, but don’t expect quintessential California girl Lauren Conrad to stray from her signature blonde anytime soon.
-
5. Vanessa HudgensHudgens is constantly transitioning between colors and cuts, from a major chop for her role in Gimme Shelter to long blonde waves, and most recently, this mermaid-esque hue she posted to Instagram.
-
6. Khloe KardashianThe Kardashian clan is in a constant state of reinvention. While little sister Kylie’s punky green ends are a daring way to take on the style, Khloe’s undefeated when it comes to best ombre in the family.
-
7. Kate MaraAn upcoming role in The Fantastic Four led Mara to ditch long auburn hair, a change that’s also added more spunk to her look.
-
8. Sarah Jessica ParkerWhile the star has maintained enviable hair for years, never wavering far from her dark blonde, wavy mane, she adds a subtle change with ombre ends.
-
9. Eva LongoriaThe L’Oreal spokeswoman, and muse to celebrity hairstylist Ken Paves, never seems to have a hair out of place.
-
10. Lucy HaleHale topped off her ombre with face framing highlights, softening the look while brightening up her face.
-
11. Nina DobrevDobrev may have turned to ombre while filming The Final Girls, although we secretly hope that she sticks with the change.
-
12. Olivia WildeWilde is a longtime fan of ombre, looking exceptionally gorgeous at this year’s Golden Globes in her slinky emerald gown and ‘70s waves.
1 of 12
Rose Byrne
Bryne's added ombre highlights complement her signature bob and wavy strands.
Powered By ZergNet