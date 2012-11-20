Feb 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Most Requested Cuts and Colors By City
1. Most Requested Cuts and Colors By CityThe New Year is right around the corner and there is no better time to take the leap then with a fresh hairstyle. We've racked the brains of the country's top stylists and found the most coveted celebrity manes by city. From Kim Kardashian's glossy brunette locks in Boston to Lauren Conrad's "sombre" strands down in Atlanta, find out which looks are the hottest in your area!
2. Marie Robinson Salon, New York CityAvoid hitting the salon every two weeks with a grown-out golden hue like Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. "Mary-Kate and Ashley's blonde, with a little shadow at the root, has been a popular request," Viscuso told us. "The darker root adds a little edge to the look."
3. Marie Robinson Salon, New York CityKarlie Kloss' low-manetenance cut looks great on all hair types. This choppy style adds volume to thinner strands while the long layers make coarse hair more manageable. "Our clients have been requesting a mid-length, textured bob like Karlie's," stylist Jessica Gillen told InStyle.com. "It's a very '90s looking style."
4. Mèche Salon, Los AngelesGwyneth Paltrow's classic, coveted locks will never go out of style. "Blondes continue to follow Gwyneth's lead by requesting a honey-golden hue," colorist Tracey Cunningham told InStyle.com.
5. Mèche Salon, Los AngelesWe're not surprised that Emma Stone's signature auburn locks are one of the most desired shades in Hollywood. "Redheads will ring in the New Year with intense, vibrant reds," Cunningham told us. "This look fits with all skin tones."
6. Mèche Salon, Los Angeles"Brunettes will continue to rock the ombre trend into 2013," Cunningham told InStyle.com. "Think Jessica Biel's rose gold tips; it's a look for all seasons."
7. Anita Kurl, Boston"A lot of younger clients have been asking for Anne Hathaway's layered bob," Parco told us. "They're looking for a short, natural colored 'do with lots of shine."
8. Anita Kurl, BostonThere is non-stop gossip about Blake Lively's desired coif. "Blonde's have always loved Blake's cut and color," Parco told us.
9. Frederic Fekkai, Palm Beach"Clients requesting shorter styles look toward Rihanna for inspiration," Creative Director Philippe Bar told InStyle.com. If you're going for a drastic change, Barr suggests bringing a variety of pictures the style you're looking for.
10. Frederic Fekkai, Palm BeachRing in the New Year with a party-ready sculpted style. "Clients with long hair have been requesting a coiffed look to mimic Katy Perry's fifties pin-up hair," Barr told us.
11. Frederic Fekkai, Greenwich, CTJessica Alba's chestnut strands maintain an enviable rich hue. "Clients with long hair like Jessica's natural and wavy hair because it's natural and chic at the same time," Creative Director Alexandre Chouery told InStyle.com.
12. Frederic Fekkai, Greenwich, CT"Clients with shorter hair are inspired by Cameron Diaz's look at the 2012 Golden Globes," Chouery told us. "She chopped off her long blonde hair into a bob, a style that embodies our Greenwich clients."
13. Dyer and Posta, AtlantaSoft, tonal locks like Reese Witherspoon's are all the rage down south. "Double highlights have been really popular as a way to diversify your typical highlight," stylist Stephen Posta told InStyle.com. "They require a regular monotone highlight with a balayage over the top for even more dimension."
14. Dyer and Posta, AtlantaUpgrade 2012's ombre trend and take cue from Lauren Conrad, who went for a subtler version of the effect. "A softer, toned-down version of the ombre, known as 'sombre', was recently a top requested look," Posta told InStyle.com.
