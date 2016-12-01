Lucy Hale’s Hot New Hair Color Will Be Everywhere This Winter

Before you commit to the Tiger Eye hair color the Internet is freaking out over, please divert your attention to Lucy Hale. It’s a bold prediction, but we think the Pretty Little Liars alum might have what could be deemed the hottest hair color this winter. And given her hair dye history, that should surprise no one.

A few weeks ago, Lucy went “back to the blonde life,” thanks to her genius colorist Kristin Ess, a pro who also works with celebrities like Jenna Dewan-Tatum and Lauren Conrad.

But it seems like Lucy is took her balayaged blonde a little bit darker, and Ess is giving the hue its own signature name, “Fall Blended.” It appears like she took Lucy’s roots a little darker, creating a soft, autumnal ombre.

Yep, sounds like something you’d order at Starbucks, but then again, a lot of hair color trends do. Pumpkin spice ring a bell? She captioned the photo, "Hi, can I gidda small Fall Blended, no whip?”

Why, yes, Kristin. Yes, you can. But can you also tell us the process behind Lucy’s hot new look? We’re gonna need to spell this out to our colorists.