Hair Transformations That Will Make Your Jaw Drop

It's no secret that we're all obsessed with transformations. It's one reason why all those makeover TV shows are so popular, and why we collectively hyperventilate when a big name celebrity does something totally new with her hair or makeup. And if your Instagram feed is like ours, then we can assume that it's loaded with major transformations to ogle over, too. Today, we're highlighting six hair transformations that are so extreme, they'll make your jaw drop.
Transformation from virgin hair. This was done in one sitting and 8 hours later. I first colored Sameera's hair was when she graduated from High School. Now I colored her hair for the second time upon her college graduation. This is the most extreme she has gone. Congratulations and I'm so proud of you 💜💜 *** results may vary. Not everyone can achieve this in one session. Depends on the condition and history of hair*** #kimwasabi #behindthechair #btconeshot_transformations16 #btconeshot_color16 #kenracolor #metallicobsession #guytangfavorites #platinumblonde #silver #modernsalon
What's crazy about this transformation is that the "before" picture features hair that's never been dyed before. That color is insanely gorgeous, and totally worth the eight hours of processing it took.
Talk about getting a haircut. This woman went from Rapunzel status to pixie princess, and she looks absolutely amazing.
This IG video is fun because it shows the entire transformation process. It's especially impressive because of how long this woman's hair is, and how painstakingly detailed the dyeing is.
Before and after from last nights hair party with @lilywallacedancer 🎉lifted with @schwarzkopfusa blonde me 20/30vol and #olaplex, toned with @goldwellkmsacademy #elumen, 3 custom colors. To say I'm obsessed with her transformation is an understatement. First off she was a complete gem in the chair: being young I thought she may get antsy, but she said "how could it not take this long... There are so many processes" and my heart melted ❤️🙏🏻 she was SO patient, and her face lit up the second I pulled foils off and she saw how light she was, it was so cute. We had so much fun and played with curls and braids, and althought I don't wanna blow up everyone's news feeds, I do want to enter it in the @behindthechair_com contest and today's the last day, sooooo here it starts 🙈 #btconeshot_color16 #btconeshot_hairpaint16 #btconeshot_transformations16 #btconeshot_creativecolor16 #btconeshot_ombre16 #btconeshot_rainbow16
This color correction session took over six hours to complete. Absolutely worth every second, if you ask us.
This woman got the whole cut, color, and style treatment, and her hair looks so much healthier.
Can we all just agree that hairstylists are heaven-sent miracle workers?