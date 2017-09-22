The 5 Hair Colors You'll See Everywhere This Fall

Switching from iced to hot coffee, pulling your sweaters out of storage, and humid air turning crisp are all signs that fall is here. Instead of sticking with the same hair color this year, the transition to the new season is prime-time to mix things up with one of the shades we've been seeing all over the red carpet.

Whether you have the urge to undergo a complete hair change, or if the cut portion isn't in the cards, a new dye job could be your answer. This season, there's a range of new shades to try from updating your current base color with ribbon highlights like Olivia Munn's, or going all in like Kim Kardashian did when she recently went platinum blonde.

Need of a bit of inspiration before heading to the salon this season? These are fall 2017's five biggest hair color trends that you're going to see everywhere.

