Chloe Nørgaard Just Scored a Major (and Perfect) New Gig

Guys, you are about to start seeing a lot more from Chloe Nørgaard and her colorful head of hair. The model/DJ just scored an endorsement deal that could not be more fitting—she is the new muse of Redken. Honestly, it's a match made in heaven.

Nørgaard will be in good company at her new gig—fellow models Soo Joo Park, Mariacarla Boscono, and Suki Waterhouse are all faces of the brand. Talk about an epic squad...

“I love to play with color,” Chloe said in a statement. “I change my haircolor whenever I want, depending on my mood, the seasons, my outfit, whatever. I’m a rainbow child!”

The California-native (that's right, she's only half Scandinavian) started dyeing her hair when she was in high school, but then went blonde while she was modelling. Apparently, though, her vibrant personality won out, because she truly is a hair chameleon.

#CHLOENORGAARD X REDKEN. Meet our newest muse… model and hair color chameleon @chloenorgaard! #redkenobsessed #redkenmuse A photo posted by Redken (@redken5thave) on Aug 8, 2016 at 5:08am PDT

For her debut campaign, Redken's artist Justin Isaac used a bold turquoise shade on Chloe that's part of a new line of vibrant hair colors, City Beats, launching in October. It will be available in 12 shades, each inspired by a New York City landmark.

The model will debut a new look every month, but for that, you'll have to check Redken's Instagram account.

Congrats, Chloe!