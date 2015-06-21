Feb 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
12 Celebrities Who've Gone Gray on Purpose
-
1. Ryan Lochte
Ryan posted a photo showing him sporting some bleached "#lightblue" hair according to him, which is blueish grey hair according to us. In an Instagram shared by Jenn Jones, the hairstylist responsible for the dye job, Ryan is photographed with his new hair alongside another Olympic swimmer, James Feigen, which is really solidifying our boy band theory. We're not sure if this will give the men any scientific competitive advantage, but at least they look really stylish.
-
2. Dascha Polanco
Though Polanco's gray-to-lilac ombré hair color certainly made a statement, the star revealed it wasn't the real deal. "My hairstylist, Cynthia [Alvarez], wore wigs, and she got this really great gray one," she told InStyle during a recent visit. "I wanted to try gray, but I wanted a different color at the ends, and she did it for me." Could've fooled us!
-
3. Zosia Mamet
The Girls star proved just how glamorous the #GrannyHair trend can be with a pale tone her colorist dubbed "antique gray."
-
4. Ellie Goulding
The British singer sported a platinum gray hue in 2011.
-
5. Lady Gaga
For the 2015 Grammys, the ever-changing singer wore her silvery strands in voluptuous waves.
-
6. Pink
One of the first young celebrities to try out the trend, Pink rocked silvery tresses back in 2010.
-
7. Kelly Osbourne
Before purple became her signature hue, Osbourne hopped on the gray bandwagon in 2012.
-
8. Hilary Duff
After experimenting with a rainbow of shades, including “mermaid blue” and bright pink, the actress tried out an ombré gray.
-
9. Lourdes Leon
After finishing her freshman year at the University of Michigan, Leon was spotted back home in New York City rocking a pale silver hue and a much shorter crop.
-
10. Rita Ora
Taking her edgy style one step further, Ora stepped out with frosted gray tips in 2014.
-
11. Rihanna
Ever the trendsetter, Rihanna rocked a long, gray-streaked ponytail in 2014.
-
12. Kylie Jenner
Even the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan isn't afraid of a little salt-and-pepper. She incorporated the trend with extensions in late 2014.
