The Top 10 Brunettes in Hollywood
1. Anne HathawayHathaway took her naturally dark locks a step further, highlighting her pixie cut with a rich, glossy shade.
2. Sofia VergaraVergara’s natural shade is much lighter than the sultry espresso she's now known for. George Papanikolas, who worked on the Modern Family star’s tresses leading up to the Golden Globes, says the look is fairly easy to duplicate. “If the client doesn’t have any gray, start with a demi-permanent color that has no ammonia and delivers exceptional shine in a medium neutral or golden brown base, with light and medium golden brown lowlights, then gloss all the hair in a dark golden blond."
3. Kim KardashianKardashian's dark chocolate color is a fairly low-maintenance choice-for natural brunettes. "The rule of thumb is to stay within two shades of your natural color," Papanikolas says. And stick with warmer tones to lend a healthy glow to processed locks. "Avoid an ashy brunet," he adds. "It can look inky, flat and dull."
4. Megan FoxFox's vivid indigo-ebony shade is hard for most women to pull off. "The common mistake is to go too dark," Papanikolas says. "While it can look sexy on a young girl like Megan Fox, it can also be severe and harsh." Before making a drastic color change, Papanikolas advises rebuilding the hair with a reconstructive pack to fill the cuticle and create an even surface for the color to adhere.
5. Katie HolmesHolmes's satiny chestnut mane has traces of bronze. Robinson has some helpful tips for trying the look at home: “Never choose the darkest shade, as it may surprise you on your skin. It’s easier to go a down a shade than to lift a shade if you feel its too harsh. Dab Vaseline around your hairline to prevent staining and always follow processing and application instructions. Use shampoos for color treated hair and try to not shampoo daily as water will rinse out color molecules. Also avoid excessive sun and chlorine."
6. Natalie PortmanPortman owes her coppery brown shade to her good genes and the sun. "Natalie has natural golden highlights," Robinson, her colorist, says. "You can replicate this by asking your colorist to only do a few highlights that are no more than two or three shades lighter than your own hair color."
7. Eva GreenGreen's toasted sienna is infused with quiet ruby notes. "I like to do subtle tone-on-tone highlights to give brunettes a little soft dimension which gives depth and shine to the color," says colorist Jason Backe.
8. Kerry WashingtonWashington's monochromatic onyx forms a striking frame for her soft features.
9. Katy PerryPerry's silky sable shade radiates an inky blue.
10. Alexa ChungChung switched her ombre waves for a new rich brunet shade.
