Holmes's satiny chestnut mane has traces of bronze. Robinson has some helpful tips for trying the look at home: “Never choose the darkest shade, as it may surprise you on your skin. It’s easier to go a down a shade than to lift a shade if you feel its too harsh. Dab Vaseline around your hairline to prevent staining and always follow processing and application instructions. Use shampoos for color treated hair and try to not shampoo daily as water will rinse out color molecules. Also avoid excessive sun and chlorine."