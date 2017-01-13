This Is the Hair Color You'll See Everywhere In 2017

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty
Erin Lukas
Jan 13, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

Not quite bombshell blonde, not quite rich brunette, bronde is the happy medium hair color that will warm up a sad, winter complexion, but won’t look out of place after the ice has melted. Thanks to stars like Gigi Hadid, who’s been fading out her highlights throughout fall, the seasonless shade is going to blow up your social media feeds throughout this year.

The actual shade lives up to its hybrid name. “Bronde hair is in-between brown and blonde. It fuses the two colors creating a sun-kissed end result,” explains Matrix SoColor Celebrity Colorist George Papanikolas. And while indecisiveness is usually considered a vice, it’s exactly why bronde strands’ popularity will continue to grow on and offline. “What makes this [bronde] universally flattering, is that you can adjust the tone to warm or cool depending on your skin tone, and still get the bronde effect,” Papanikolas says.

RELATED: This Is the Haircut That Will Take Over 2017

While the shade can be universally flattering, if you want to try the Hadid-approved hue before all your friends do, make sure your stylist considers your skin tone at your coloring appointment. “Picking the right shade of bronde will add brightness to the skin and eyes while adding dimension and movement to the hair,” says Allison Rappel, Colorist at Antonio Prieto Salon. “Warm tones will look best with golden, amber, or honey tones, and cooler skin tones will benefit from cool or neutral tones.” Papanikolas notes that a bronde shade works best on those with a natural base color in the medium to light brown range, but can be made to work on dark blonde or black hair; it will just skew slightly lighter or darker, respectively.

RELATED: So Did Gigi Hadid Just Go Brunette?

Along with a seasonally-appropriate shade you can rock all year long, bronde requires minimal upkeep between coloring appointments. Papanikolas suggests asking your colorist for more delicate highlights at root that are spaced apart so that you can stretch your salon visits to every three to five months. “Bronde should be low maintenance and only need to be touched up every a few times a year as long as you don’t have greys to cover,” he says. To keep your color looking salon fresh, Rappel recommends glossing between highlights every six to eight weeks, and using color-safe shampoo and conditioner at home.

Volumizing Shampoos That Will Actually Help You Get the Body of Your Dreams
<p>Leonor Greyl Bain Volumateur Aux Algues Shampoo</p>
Leonor Greyl Bain Volumateur Aux Algues Shampoo

This shampoo is rich, but so volumizing. Seaweed extract and wheat proteins strengthen and protect your hair without drying it out. Per usual with Leonor Greyl, it smells like heaven. 

Courtesy
$51 SHOP NOW
<p>IGK 30,000 Feet Volume Shampoo&nbsp;</p>
IGK 30,000 Feet Volume Shampoo 

This shampoo will make your hair feel feather light and give it serious bounce. It's also infused with proteins that reduce static and protect hair from UV rays. Yum. 

Courtesy
$25 SHOP NOW
<p>OUAI Haircare Volume Shampoo&nbsp;</p>
OUAI Haircare Volume Shampoo 

This shampoo has an incredible smart technology complex that replenishes moisture and lifts your strands. So what happens when you use it? Thicker and bouncier hair. BOOM.

Courtesy
$28 SHOP NOW
<p>Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Green Tea Shampoo&nbsp;</p>
Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Green Tea Shampoo 

A yummy sulfate-free shampoo that won't dry your hair out or dull your hair. And LAWD does it smell good. 

Courtesy
$24 SHOP NOW
<p>John Frieda Luxurious Volume Touchable Full Shampoo for Color-Treated Hair</p>
John Frieda Luxurious Volume Touchable Full Shampoo for Color-Treated Hair

If you have fine hair, this is a great drugstore option. Your hair will be touchable, but your natural texture will still be there. It's so nice, and it never fails.

Courtesy
$6 SHOP NOW
1 of 5

Advertisement

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!