The What To Expect When Your Expecting star compliments her rosy, flushed complexion with an icy, face framing bob. For a shade this light, "I would see a professional unless you are already a natural towhead or pale blonde," colorist Marie Robinson says. If you are handling the transformation at home, use a color kit followed by a purple-tinted shampoo to avoid brassy tones.



