Jun 2, 2017 @ 4:00 PM
The Top 10 Blondes in Hollywood
-
1. Cameron DiazThe What To Expect When Your Expecting star compliments her rosy, flushed complexion with an icy, face framing bob. For a shade this light, "I would see a professional unless you are already a natural towhead or pale blonde," colorist Marie Robinson says. If you are handling the transformation at home, use a color kit followed by a purple-tinted shampoo to avoid brassy tones.
Try on Cameron Diaz’s hair now!
-
2. Taylor SwiftBelieve it or not, Swift's wispy and ethereal flaxen locks are totally natural. To achieve the look in a salon, "bring images of what you like and don't like to the consultation," colorist Jason Backe advises. "It's really hard to describe 'gold,' but a picture says a thousand words."
Try on Taylor Swift?s long, wavy hair now!
-
3. Gwyneth PaltrowPaltrow's sun-catching pale blond hue is actually a trio of shades, according to her colorist Tracey Cunningham, who applies a hint of honey at the roots and then weaves in two lemony yellow highlights throughout. For plausible sunkissed locks, make sure the color variation between roots and tips is subtle and that both hues share the same undertones.
Try on Gwyneth Paltrow’s many blond hairstyles now!
-
4. Blake LivelyBlake Lively’s bronzy blond mane is the perfect complement to her tawny complexion. “If you’re olive, don't go too beige or ashy as it can make skin and hair the same color and look sallow," advises Robinson.
Try on Blake Lively's coveted locks now!
-
5. January JonesJones’s alabaster hue, which is infused with golden highlights to retain luster and depth, is no easy feat when you're this fair. “If you have very light skin, all over platinum needs dimension to make sure you don't look washed out," says Robinson.
Try on January Jones' old-Hollywood style now!
-
6. Reese WitherspoonNewlywed Witherspoon's rich caramel shade contains a multitude of golden hues-a great strategy to copy if you're looking for relatively painless upkeep. Weave in just a few highlights at a time or lift the base color gradually to accentuate natural highlights. “It's best to build up blond slowly," Robinson says. "Not everyone has the time or can afford the maintenance."
Try on Reese Witherspoon's lovely locks now!
-
7. Gwen StefaniStefani’s shock of white hair requires a bold personality, but careful handling. "Brassiness is a result of exposure to natural elements, so stay away from chlorine, long exposure to the sun, and hard water," Robinson says. "If your hair has a tendency to go more golden or orange than desired, avoid organic shampoos that contain chamomile."
Try on Gwen Stefani's blonde strands now!
-
8. Michelle WilliamsWilliams’s creamy ivory shade is several steps away from her natural hue. "Because this color is so light and involves bleaching the hair everywhere, it’s wise to have mid-length to shorter hair," notes Robinson, her colorist.
Try on Michelle Williams'pixie now!
-
9. Beyonce KnowlesBeyonce's shimmering dark blond has a regal gilded cast to it. "It's really on trend right now to see a little gold in blond hair," Backe says.
Try on Beyonce's strands now!
-
10. Jessica SimpsonSimpson's cascading locks are a tawny bisque with platinum highlights.
Try on Jessica Simpson's coveted coif now!
1 of 10
Cameron Diaz
The What To Expect When Your Expecting star compliments her rosy, flushed complexion with an icy, face framing bob. For a shade this light, "I would see a professional unless you are already a natural towhead or pale blonde," colorist Marie Robinson says. If you are handling the transformation at home, use a color kit followed by a purple-tinted shampoo to avoid brassy tones.
Try on Cameron Diaz’s hair now!
Try on Cameron Diaz’s hair now!
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Jun 27, 2016 @ 4:30 PM
Went Platinum Blonde? Every Hair Product You Need to Keep Your Shade Cool
Jun 14, 2016 @ 5:00 PM
Spring's Biggest Hair Trend Has Celebrities Seeing Platinum
Apr 20, 2016 @ 3:30 PM
Of Course, Gigi Hadid Looks Insanely Chic with Messy Hair
Mar 24, 2016 @ 10:15 AM
Scientists Prove the "Dumb Blonde" Stereotype Is a Total Myth
Oct 21, 2015 @ 11:30 AM
Every Tip and Trick in the Book to Keep Your Blonde Hair #OnFleek
Mar 27, 2015 @ 4:14 PM
Christina Hendricks on Going Blonde After 20 Years of Red: "I'm Loving It"
Mar 20, 2015 @ 8:22 AM