Spring's Biggest Hair Trend is a Platinum Hit

Do blondes really have more fun? If the age-old saying holds any truth, a whole slew of celebrities are about to have their biggest and brightest summers yet. Throughout the spring season, we’ve noticed a major hair trend sweeping Hollywood: platinum blonde. A number of our favorite stars have made a visit to their colorists’ chairs to either take their already flaxen strands lighter, or do a complete 180 from the dark side to become initiated into Hollywood’s platinum blonde club. Despite each celebrity’s drastically different take on the trend, there’s one thing they all have in common: Their new shades are the perfect accessories the season’s lighter layers and hot temperatures. We’ve rounded up our favorite celebrities who are fulfilling their platinum blonde ambitions.
1. Emma Stone
Emma Stone’s uncanny ability to pull off any hair color makes it easy to forget she was born a blonde. But sometimes it’s satisfying to return to your blonde roots—even if it’s only for a hot minute. A few weeks after stepping out with brighter, lighter locks in May, Stone dyed her mane back to her signature russet shade.
2. Rooney Mara
Although she's never one to shy away from a hair risk, Rooney Mara is the most unexpected new member of the platinum blonde club. Mara took her raven strands lighter in May and we can't wait to see that she pairs her new 'do with on the red carpet.
3. Beyoncé
The only way to kick off a world tour: A #flawless new shade of platinum blonde. Beyoncé celebrated the start of her Formation Tour in May by lightening her caramel strands. "I love her blonde. It's sexy, and on stage, it really stands out," Bey's longtime colorist Rita Hazan told InStyle exclusively. "It's a classic Beyonce look, and while she's whipping her hair around and dancing, you can see the multi-dimensional blonde colors." The new 'do is just another reason to join us in formation as we bow down to Queen Bey.
4. Justin Bieber
When it comes to his hair style Justin Bieber never says "Never." The singer has dabbled with lilac strands, buzzcuts, and dreadlocks, before he reached for the bleach and settled with his current look: platinum blonde.
5. Emma Roberts
Emma Robert’s buttery blonde is the definition of spring hairspiration. The actress returned to her blonde roots following a brief stint with rose gold hair this month, just in time for the season’s warmer weather and lighter layers.
6. Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's haircuts and styles may have have changed over the years, but her color has always remained consistant. Now, the singer can write "platinum blonde" in the blank space on her list of hair looks thanks to the edgy shade she's been rocking since Coachella in April.
7. Kristen Stewart
Talk about the epitome blonde ambition: Aside from her brief stint with orange strands, Kristen Stewart has been a loyal brunette until she went platinum blonde, a shade she debuted just in time for the 2016 Cannes Film Festival red carpet. There’s no doubt about it, the hue perfectly matches her too-cool-for-school aesthetic and attitude.
8. Jennifer Lawrence
What’s cooler than Jennifer Lawrence’s platinum blonde bob? Her new ice-blonde shade. The actress embraced the new spring season by upping the blonde anti with an even lighter hue in April.