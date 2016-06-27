Went Platinum Blonde? Every Hair Product You Need to Keep Your Shade Cool

While it’s been said a few or more times that blondes have more fun, once bottled blondes make it over to the lighter side, they quickly realize that maintaining the shade is not so bright but a lot of work. Although platinum blonde may be an extremely trendy hair color this spring with celebrities like Taylor Swift dipping into the bleach, and Kim Kardashian wearing a very convincing wig at NYFW in February, the icy shade is just like that special silk piece you splurged on: Once you wear it, it requires special attention and care. You can’t simply throw a silk dress into the wash and call it day, and neither can you use whatever products are hanging around in your shower on your platinum blonde hair. The cool blonde requires a lineup of products that will keep the shade from getting brassy and yellow, as well as nourish it so your strands get their life back from damage caused by heavy bleaching. Don’t know where to start? Not to worry, we’ve broken down every product platinum blondes need to keep their shade a big hit.
1. Color Wow Brass Banned Correct And Perfect Mousse – Blonde
Banish brassiness and flat hair by working in a dollop of Color Wow’s mousse on damp strands. What sets this mousse apart from other cans is its formula’s special polymers that work to counteract discoloration while injecting volume into styles.
$24
2. Davines Alchemic Silver Shampoo & Conditioner
We admit it: This lilac shampoo and conditioner look kind of scary in their bottles, but the color works to tone out yellow and brassiness. Even better: this duo’s formulas are packed with hydrating ingredients like milk proteins to nourish processed, bleached strands.
Shampoo $25; us.davines.com, and Conditioner $29; us.davines.com.
3. Christophe Robin Shade Variation Care – Baby Blond
$51
4. Shu Uemera Color Lustre Cool Blonde Shades Reviving Balm
Slather on this gloss to refresh platinum and cool-toned all-over blonde or highlights between coloring appointments. On days you shampoo and condition, apply the product on your towel-dried, freshly-washed hair and rinse off after ten minutes.
Shu Uemura | $58
5. Alterna Haircare Bamboo Smooth Kendi Oil Pure Treatment Oil
Use strengthening hair oil on your ends as a primer before heat styling to keep your color looking fresh and shiny, and minimize frizz and split ends.
Alterna Haircare | $25
6. Kérastase Nutritive Masque Magistral
A weekly mask is just what the hair doctor prescribed for dry, brittle colored hair. Massage Kérastase’s mask all over and let it sit for ten minutes to deeply nourish damaged strands so that your platinum is smoother, shinier, and tangle-free.
Kerastase | $63