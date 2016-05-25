How to Choose the Best Blonde for Your Skin Tone

Do blondes really have more fun? That's up for you to decide. Whether you're a natural blonde and want to enhance your hair shade or you're turning to dye to lighten up your strands to fulfill your blonde ambition, the first step is finding the right flaxen shade that will enhance and compliment your complexion. To say this is no easy task is a massive understatement. That's why we turned to Rita Hazan, celebrity colorist and owner of Rita Hazan Salon in New York to create a comprehensive guide on what blondes work best for different skin tones so you know exactly what shade to ask for at the salon, or which boxed-dye to pick up in the beauty aisle.
1. Fair With Cool Undertones
If you're fair with cool undertones, Hazan recommends a golden, strawberry, or baby blonde like Juliane Hough's that will add warmth to your complexion rather than making you appear sallow.
2. Fair With Warm Undertones
"This skin tone can go very light," says Hazan. Whether you choose ice, champagne, or platinum like Taylor Swift's recent dye job, these shades are all gorgeous and will neutralize any natural redness in your complexion.
3. Medium With Cool Undertones
Blake Lively's sun-kissed color goes well with medium skin tones that err on the cool side. Other great shades that won't look harsh against this skin tone? Butterscotch and lemon.
4. Medium With Warm Undertones
Sandy, wheat, and neutral blonde shades like Sofia Vergara's tresses, will all add a flattering contrast to this skin tone's natural glow.
5. Olive
For olive complexions, Hazan says to think "anything neutral that's isn't too warm or too cool." Honey, baby blonde, or Jennifer Lopez's toffee are three shades that will look naturally radiant with your complexion.
6. Dark With Cool Undertones
Hazan says that caramel and golden tones like Laverne Cox's gilded strands will provide a flattering contrast that's the perfect balance for dark skin tones with cool undertones.
7. Dark With Warm Undertones
Hazan recommends honey, sable, and amber shades to enhance the natural warmth of this skin tone. Look no further than to golden girl Ciara for inspiration.