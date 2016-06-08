The Best Brunette Shades for Every Skin Tone

Brown hair is anything but boring. Whether you’re going over to the dark side for the first time, or you’re a natural brunette that wants to enhance your color, there’s a myriad of shade possibilities. Choosing to go dark is the first step, but finding the most flattering shade for your complexion can be harder than the decision to take the plunge and test out a rich caramel, chocolate brown, or multidimensional golden tone, to name a few. That’s why we turned to Nick Arrojo, founder of Arrojo Studio in New York to create a complete guide on which brunette shades work best for every skin tone. Once you’re enjoying your new brown shade, Arrojo stresses the importance of preserving your hue by using shampoo and conditioner tailored for colored hair, and treating strands to a weekly treatment such as Arrojo Whipped Treatment ($26; arrojoproduct.com) to maintain its vibrancy.

Now, who said blondes have more fun? Keep scrolling to find out the best brunette shade to compliment your skin tone.