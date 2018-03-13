10 Balayage Highlight Ideas Perfect for Spring

Like pastels, floral sundresses, and the need to furiously clean out your apartment, there's one spring beauty trend that returns every. single. season—Balayage highlights. Lucky for you, it also happens to be one of the most low maintenance.

In you're unfamiliar with the term, "balayage" is a highlighting method where color or lightener is applied to the hair in a freehand painting technique, according to Nancy Braun, a L’Oreal Professionnel Artist and Owner/Hair Colorist at Balayage by Nancy Braun. The highlights are strategically placed on your hair, most commonly around the face, so that it mimics what the sun does naturally, and so you have little to no visible grow-out. Of course, that also means less frequent salon appointments and less cash.

Celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker and basically every Victoria's Secret Angel iconically wear the look—there's a high chance one of their pictures accompanied your friend to the salon—and the technique is a favorite among top celebrity colorists for creating a super natural, seamless color for their clients.

VIDEO: The Cost of Getting Your Hair Dyed

From warm and rich auburn tints to California blonde strands, keep scrolling to check out 10 balayage hair color ideas that'll finally convince you to get highlights this spring.