Hair Glossary: The 8 Color Trends That Dominated 2015

2015 was an especially colorful year, and the one that gave your old-school ombré some serious competition, at that. In a surprising departure from the contrasting tips and roots that have been the norm for years, the new and improved ombré took on many variations, from the sombré technique (short for subtle ombré) to the blonde-brunette hybrid better known as "bronde" to stars like Jennifer Lopez. But that doesn't mean 2015 was centered around the natural look—stars like Tyra Banks proved that the rainbow movement is here to stay, at least for now, with highlights covering most of the ROYGBIV spectrum.

To end the year on a beautiful note, we put together a list of the 8 hottest hair color trends you should add to your vocabulary, stat. Scroll down to check all of them out now, and to learn about the subtle nuances that define each one.

