The Hair Colors That’ll Replace Bronde in 2018 

Bronde wasn't entered into the Oxford Dictionaries like "hangry" and "mansplaining" both were, but based on its popularity last year, it probably should have made the list. The hair color, nicknamed for being that super specific shade that falls perfectly in-between blonde and brunette, will likely stick around this year too, but it won't run the show.
2018's hair color trends are coming in strong, and we're already seeing a shift to warmer highlights, red-toned hues, and a new take on platinum blonde. Here, pro colorists filled us in on four of the hair colors we can predict all our friends will be wearing in three months or less.
1. Dramatic Bright Blonde
"I think a dramatic blonde will make a comeback in 2018," says Amelia Trammell, a colorist at Bumble and bumble in NeW York City. She describes this look as bright, heavily foiled or painted blonde. "We've been doing things so naturally for some time now, and it’s time to bring back the drama!" She points to celebrities like Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman, and Kate Hudson as examples.
2. Warm, Beachy Highlights
Marcy Cline, a colorist at Bumble and bumble in New York City, predicts we'll see highlights that veer towards the warm color spectrum, rather than icy blonde streaks. She references the beachy highlights you can see on Victoria's Secret models like Jasmine Tookes and Jennifer Lopez's warm-toned dimension.
3. Red
Strawberry and red tones will be huge in 2018, our pros predict. So far, we've already seen celebrities subtly embracing auburn tones in highlights, while Julianne Hough took the plunge and went full-on red. Look to celebrities like Jessica Chastain and Madeline Brewer for inspiration.
4. Unexpected Hues
"2018 is all about green, yellow, peach, and navy," says colorist Diaz. "These are colors that are close to natural tones but force the eye to the extreme." Some examples include red-headed celebrities adding in strands of peach and pink, but Diaz also thinks yellow will be a big player this year. "It’s the closest color to blonde and matches everything."