7 Hair Accessories That Are Cooler Than Your Kentucky Derby Hat

Not unlike Coachella, the Kentucky Derby boasts its own very specific genre of fashion. While the theme is generally pretty preppy—think eyelet, lots of seersucker, and Vineyard Vines everything—there is one accessory that outshines it all. The hats! It’s kind of like the flower crown to music festivals, but it’s based on the founding tradition that men and women should be in “full morning dress” like European-style racing events.

However, according to the Kentucky Derby’s website, the extravagant hat business kicked in come the ‘60s. Today, it’s very much an integral part of the event, but that doesn’t mean you have to wear one. Whether you just don’t dig them or you’re not even about to deal with hat hair, we’ve rounded up chic, unique, and on-trend hair accessories that are worth the swap.

