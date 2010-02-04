"You need to have a game plan when you're growing out your hair," says N.Y.C. hairstylist Patrick Melville, who has worked with Heidi Klum. "First, add interest in the front, like sweeping bangs, so the hair has style as it's getting longer." Trimming ends as little as ¼ inch every six to eight weeks helps keep hair looking polished as it grows. And once you get it past shoulder length, snip in long, soft layers for movement. "While you're waiting, switch things up so you don't get bored," adds Melville. "If your hair is straight, wear it wavy; if it's wavy, style it straight."



Dec. 2, 2008

"Heidi started out with an A-line bob and sweeping fringe," says Melville. "The side part was extremely flattering on her strong jaw."