Grow It Out: Keep Your Haircut Flattering at Every Stage

Growing out your hair, whether it's bangs, angles, or a bob to a lob, is a test of your patience. As time goes on and inches accumulate, you inevitably get to that weird in-between length that's totally shapeless, a little messy, and downright impossible to style.

But growing out your hair also doesn't mean never stepping foot in a salon. Regular trims and visits to your stylist can help keep your haircut flattering at any length. Whether you're going from a choppy pixie to a sleek bob or a shoulder-grazing style to longer layers, these tips will guide you in the right direction.

