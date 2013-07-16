Great Hair at Any Age! See the Best Hairstyles For Your 20s, 30s, 40s, and Beyond

While an edgy crop is flattering while you're in your 20s, the same style may not translate as well as you get older -- but that doesn't mean you should forgo hair trends altogether once you reach your 30s, 40s, 50s and beyond. Looking to stars like Taylor Swift, Minka Kelly, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Demi Moore for inspiration, we rounded up 12 of the most flattering looks for every age, along with maintenance tips for giving your strands an extra boost. So, whether you want to try out this season's must-have cut or combat 50 different shades of gray, we have you covered! Click the photo to see each look now, then bring your favorite to the salon so your stylist can recreate it.
1. Taylor Swift's Blunt BangsGive your hairstyle a major update by adding some heavy fringe like Taylor Swift. Hitting just slightly above her eyes, longer bangs like Taylor’s can be swept to the side, making this edgy cut an easy and versatile option.
2. Rihanna's Edgy LookNow is the best time to try out dramatic styles and cuts, like Rihanna's angled pixie. Hair sprouts more quickly than in other decades (about a half inch per month), so growing out mistakes is easy.
3. Minka Kelly's Romantic UpdoDon’t hesitate to sweep the hair off your face and shoulders with a fun, braided updo. Create a perfect mix of elegant and flirty with a messy, chignon like Minka Kelly. A jeweled headpiece will add an instant touch of glam, while still being age appropriate.
4. Penelope Cruz's Sophisticated BangsSide-swept bangs look modern and sophisticated, and instantly update a casual pony or chignon. Penelope Cruz's pulled- back style disguises potentially damaged ends, while soft, shiny fringe draws attention to her eyes.
5. Elizabeth Banks's Soft WavesOpt for a versatile cut that always looks great, whether you're at the office or at the grocery store. The style "should be polished for day, but also work for fun evening looks," says Rhys. Take a cue from Elizabeth Banks and try soft, touchable waves that can maintain shape without a lot of moisture-stripping styling products.
6. Gwyneth Paltrow’s Sleek StrandsSmooth, straight strands never go out of style, which is why Gwyneth’s Paltrow’s signature ‘do makes perfect sense. Give the classic look a modern feel with a middle part and be sure to rub in some some shine serum to tame flyaways - and get Gwyneth’s glossy finish.
7. Salma Hayek's High-Wattage ShineAn all-over glossing treatment is a simple way to get lots of shine, like Salma Hayek. Formulas such as Clairol Nice 'n Easy Colorseal Conditioning Gloss coat the hair shaft, making the cuticle lay smoother and adding volume to thinning strands.
8. Jennifer Aniston's Warm ColorStrategically placed highlights like Jennifer Aniston's combat flat, ashy tones and add depth and dimension. "A bit of brightness around the face can make you look fresh," says N.Y.C. hairstylist Charles Baker Strahan.
9. Demi Moore's Long LocksGetting older doesn't mean you can't have long hair. Take it from Demi Moore, who proves that long locks can look fabulous at any age. Because hair tends to thin over time, the trick is to create volume with layers around your face for a fresh, soft finish.
10. Julianne Moore's Face-Framing LayersFace-framing layers like Julianne Moore's create the illusion of thicker hair, while softening features. Aim for a smooth blowout, which will leave strands shiny and younger-looking.
11. Madonna's Skin-Flattering HueGo for a lighter shade that will conceal grays and "make wrinkles look less pronounced," says L.A. colorist Negin Zand. Just be sure to keep the color contrast between your skin and hair minimal like Madonna. "You're not trying to make a statement."
12. Iman's Chin-Length BobA loose, wavy, chin-length bob like Iman's boosts volume and makes chiseled features look less angular. Use thickening sprays on damp hair before styling to expand each strand's diameter.