This is the “certain age” at which most women start noticing gray hairs. “It’s not abnormal, however, for women in their 20s or early 30s to spot a few,” says Philip Kingsley. An English study found a connection between smoking and premature graying. One possible hope for delaying grays? Vitamin consumption. “Some research has suggested B vitamins may slow down the process,” says Kingsley, noting that more studies need to be done to prove a definitive link.