Gorgeous Highlights For Any Hair Color

Just like a tiny trim, where only a quarter of an inch is grazed off your tips, can transform your entire look, you don’t need to commit to a full double-process to drastically change your hair color. Highlights have the ability to add depth, dimension, warmth, and even fullness to your mane—and there’s an option for every hair color. Whether you label yourself a dirty blonde, a redhead, or a true brunette, we rounded up a few celebrity-inspired options for you to road-test during your next colorist appointment.
1. Dirty Blonde with Light Blonde Streaks
Jennifer Aniston's colorist Michael Canale describes her shade as "a caramelized blonde with three signature highlights in sandy-almost beige-tones, to bring out her eye color." To time touch ups for this look, Canale advises, "try and set a regimen-every four weeks, six weeks, up to three months-and when you find it, stick with it."
2. Medium Brown with Gold
"Highlights enhance a brunette shade with a va-va-va-voom factor," colorist Tracey Cunningham says. For evidence, look no further than Kate Beckinsale's sheer gold streaks.
3. Allover Blonde Highlights
To achieve Jennifer Lopez's buttery fawn accents, her colorist Cunningham uses a conditioning gloss in an Irish cream shade, then highlights with an ammonia-free blonde, and follows up with a clear gloss for added shine. Keep your blonde highlights in perfect condition by washing with a moisturizing and color-safe shampoo like L'Oreal Paris EverPure Sulfate Free Moisture Shampoo ($7; target.com).
4. Deep Brunette with Caramel Highlights
Because Jasmine Tookes's highlights don't start at the crown, her style is easier to maintain between salon visits. Hairstylist Rodney Cutler, a pro who works with Emma Watson and Jordin Sparks, says that actual regrowth works with this type of look because the highlights are placed in lower layers.
5. Chestnut Brown with Ribbons of Red
Mila Kunis's warm hits of auburn illuminate, but don't overwhelm, her deep natural brown. "Nothing is worse than obvious highlights," Canale says. And the best results come from "virgin hair because it's raw and uncolored and you get to make the color that you want," he says.
6. Red with Touches of Blonde
Extremely subtle champagne and gold highlights punctuate Isla Fisher's strawberry blonde waves. You can see they are precisely placed around her face, drawing attention to her striking features. Bonus: They also make her red hair look even thicker.