Sep 8, 2015 @ 5:45 PM
Gorgeous Celebrity Bobs
-
1. Vanessa Hudgens
WHEN: The Concept Korea show at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York
WHY IT WORKS: Hudgens' shiny sable bob gets flirty with curled-in ends and sideswept bangs.
Try on Vanessa Hudgens' many hairstyles in our Hollywood Makeover Tool!
-
2. Dianna Agron
WHEN: The Trevor Project's 2011 Trevor Live! show in Los Angeles
WHY IT WORKS: This bob hits just above the shoulder and has a punky feel, thanks to the sleek mini-pompadour.
Try on Dianna Agron's many hairstyles in our Hollywood Makeover Tool!
-
3. Victoria Beckham
THE LOOK Textured bob
HOW-TO Inspired by Victoria Beckham's ensemble, stylist Ken Paves created a coif that he describes as: "Effortless, just like her clothes!" Paves applied shine serum to Beckham's dry hair, concentrating on the ends. He curled random pieces with a one-inch iron and misted the style with hairspray for hold and shine.
INSIDER TRICK For a piecy look, Paves curled random sections towards the front of Beckham's face, while twirling others back.
BUY ONLINE NOW Self Help: Care of Ken Paves A Shining Soul Volume-Friendly Glosser shine serum, $15; qvc.com.
Try on Victoria's hair now!
-
4. Christina Aguilera
THE LOOK Blunt and edgy
WHY IT WORKS "The length compliments her petite frame," says stylist Peter Savic who gave Aguilera this statement cut. The choppy length keeps it from looking too conservative and the bangs add a young, playful flare.
WHO SHOULD GET IT "This cut works with any type of hair," says Savic. For naturally curly or wavy hair, he recommends adding a few subtle layers.
-
5. Salma Hayek
THE LOOK A slightly wedged chin-length bob
WHY IT WORKS "She wanted a change, and that was the purpose and the reason," said her hairstylist, Robert Vetica, author of Good to Great Hair. "Salma's had this style before and it just suits her so well-it's a great length, it frames her face, and it's not too short or too long."
WHO SHOULD GET IT “This is a great cut if you like the versatility of wearing your hair wavy or straight. But if you're someone who always likes to pull your hair back, this won't work. It's just not long enough," Vetica said.
Try on Salma Hayek’s hair now!
-
6. Rose Byrne
THE LOOK Long, elegant bob
HOW-TO Stylist Harry Josh first applied a dime-size amount of John Frieda Frizz-Ease Original Formula Hair Serum to Rose’s soaking wet strands. He then worked a styling cream into her towel dried hair before blowing it out with a round boar bristle brush. Josh finished off the look by evenly spritzing a non-greasy glossing mist throughout the hair.
INSIDER TRICK “Be sure to work hair in the direction of the part as you dry to ensure that the style stays in place,” says the stylist.
BUY ONLINE NOW John Frieda Frizz-Ease Original Formula Hair Serum, $9; drugstore.com.
Try on Rose’s hair now!
-
7. Michelle Obama
THE LOOK Smooth, polished strands
HOW-TO When hair is damp, massage a dime-size drop of shine-enhancing polish between hands, then use fingers to comb product through from roots to ends. Next, separate strands into two-inch sections. With a nylon-bristled flat brush, grip hair at the roots and blow-dry with the nozzle pointing downwards to smooth cuticles and prevent fly-aways.
INSIDER TRICK For an extra boost, "pull sections of hair at the crown up and slightly forward," says Washington D.C.-based stylist Johnny Wright, a.k.a the First Lady's mane man. "Then blast the hot air from the underside to pump up the volume on top."
BUY ONLINE NOW SoftSheen-Carson Let's Jam Style Control Hair Polish, $4, texasbeautysupply.com.
-
8. Mena Suvari
THE LOOK Sharp-edged bob
HOW-TO Ask your stylist for a bob that’s even in length around the entire head, says stylist Jonathan Garcia of Las Vegas’s Ritual Salon & Spa. “Communicate that you want a square chin-length bob with a full bang that goes to the brow when dry. Do not cut the bangs when wet, as they will shrink when dried and may be shorter than you would like. Also, ask that the stylist to use a razor on the ends to frame the face and add a bit of edginess,” says Garcia.
INSIDER TRICK Says Garcia, “Stay away from silicone-based polishes because you want a more dry look,” as opposed to something too greasy.
BUY ONLINE NOW Aveda Pure Abundance Hair Potion, $23; Aveda.com
Try on Mena's hair now!
-
9. Gwyneth Paltrow
THE LOOK A-line long bob
HOW-TO Start with a smoothing cream on damp hair, says stylist Jonathan Garcia of Ritual Salon amp Spa in Las Vegas. Then blow-dry with either a large round brush or flat paddle brush. “Flat iron the ends to create the straight shine,” adds Garcia.
INSIDER TRICK “Ask your stylist to cut hair above the shoulders with an elongated front,” says Garcia.
BUY ONLINE NOW Paul Mitchell Super Skinny serum, $15; at goddess-within.com.
Try on Gwyneth's hair now!
-
10. Jennifer Hudson
THE LOOK Voluminous Shag
HOW-TO Hudson's stylist, L.A.-based Lawrence Davis, began by applying a volumizing spray all-over strands before completely blowing them dry. Next, he divided hair into two-inch sections and misted each with a heat styling protective spray. "It coats cuticles and helps maintain shine," he says. Using a one-and-a-half inch curling iron, Davis randomly clamped sections to create a slight bend. "Pull strands from the front and flip them outwards with the iron for a more individual, piece-y look."
INSIDER TRICK "Make your fingers the main styling tool," Davis says. "They can manipulate hair more easily than a brush."
BUY ONLINE NOW Redken Fabricate 03 Heat-Active Texturizer Heat Styling Thermal Actif Spray, $15, folica.com
-
11. Eva Longoria
THE LOOK Rounded bob
HOW-TO Apply styling spray to wet hair. Blow-dry hair with a flat brush, rolling the wrist under at the ends to achieve the roundness in this 'do. Create a deep side part and push hair behind one ear.
INSIDER TRICK Avoid volumizing products, which will render this style like a mushroom, which is what you don't want.
BUY ONLINE NOW Classic hairbrush, Frederic Fekkai, $95; spacenk.com.
Try on Eva's hair now!
-
12. Kate Moss
THE LOOK Side-swept bang and bob
HOW-TO “Before stepping out of the shower or towel-drying hair, squeeze out excess water then coat wet hair with a generous amount of anti-frizz serum to prevent hair from frizzing as it dries,” says stylist Harry Josh. “Next, create a defined side part and blow dry hair with a flat paddle brush. Don't worry about getting hair super straight-this style is supposed to have a little shape and volume. Once hair is dry, finish with a texturizing product like a hairspray.”
INSIDER TRICK “Let hair air dry and when it is bone dry, spray hairspray to create a rough texture,” says Josh.
BUY ONLINE NOW Garnier Fructis Sleek + Shine Anti Frizz Serum, $5.99; Walgreens.com
Try on Kate's hair now!
-
13. Lucy Liu
THE LOOK Wavy bob
HOW-TO After washing, create a side part that aligns with the pupil of one eye. Rub a small amount of sculpting gel between your palms, then run your fingers through your hair and let hair dry naturally. Use a two-inch curling iron to twist small sections of hair.
INSIDER TRICK "The side with the most hair should be curled towards the face, and the other side should be curled outward," says stylist Marco Maranghello.
BUY ONLINE NOW Pantene Styling Gel for Curls, $4.20; planetrx.com.
Try on short hair now!
-
14. Ashley Greene
-
15. Katy Perry
THE LOOK
MAKEUP ARTIST Jake Bailey
HOW-TO After applying foundation, Bailey layered shadows onto the eye: plum all over the lid, brown in the crease and gold on the inner corner and on top of the lid. He lined the lower-lash line with a metallic bronze pencil and coated lashes with black mascara. He brushed shimmery pink blush onto the apples in a circular motion and added some contouring powder into the hollow of the cheek. He lined lips with a bubble-gum liner, filling in the lips entirely, and topped it with a matching lipstick.
INSIDER TRICK "When I apply powder blush, I make sure the area I'm applying it to is well powdered so that the blush will blend smoothly," says Bailey.
-
16. Claire Danes
THE LOOK Straight with uneven part
HOW-TO "Start by using Phytodefrisant on wet hair from the middle to the end of the hair," says stylist Helena Faccenda. "Use a medium-to-large round brush and a professional blow dryer to straighten hair." Finish with a lightweight shine spray for extra luster.
INSIDER TRICK Faccenda says this look works well on wider face shapes by giving the face a nice long frame.
BUY ONLINE NOW Phyto Phytodefrisant relaxing balm, $26; bergdorfgoodman.com.
Try on Claire's hair now!
-
17. Eve
THE LOOK Short with swooping long bangs
HOW-TO Have your stylist cut the hair short with face-framing pieces and a long bang. Stylist Burton Machen suggests blow-drying the hair with an ionic dryer for added smoothness. Dry the bangs first, gripping them like an iron between your pointer and middle fingers, pulling toward the ear. Dry the rest of the head with a medium-barrel round brush.
INSIDER TRICK "A bang like this can accentuate your features or even make them look stronger than they naturally appear," says Machen.
BUY ONLINE NOW Uragano Ionic Dryer, Elchim, $139; blissworld.com.
Try on Eve's hair now!
-
18. Anne Hathaway
THE LOOK Long, full bob
HOW-TO Apply a styling cream to freshly-washed hair. “Dry hair with a large paddle brush, brushing it all forward and under, turning every piece under with a little root lift,” says stylist Jim Wayne. “Once hair is dry and turned towards the face, take a little dab of styling cream and run your hands through your hair, tousling to make it nice and messy-it’s disheveled elegance.”
INSIDER TRICK “This style works best on medium-to-thick hair,” says Wayne .
BUY ONLINE NOW Defining Invisible Styling Cream, Davines, $19; folica.com.
Try on straight hair now!
-
19. Hayden Panettiere
THE LOOK Lightly layered bob
HOW-TO This bob is gently layered to add subtle roundness and shape to the look. To style it, spritz styling spray on wet hair, then use a Mason Pearson brush while blow-drying. Slightly bend the hair under with the brush as you blow-dry. If any pieces need a little taming when hair is dry, smooth them with a flat iron.
INSIDER TRICK Hayden's long bangs are brushed aside to open up her face and let her beautiful facial features pop. For a mod, coy look, bangs can be styled down on the forehead instead.
BUY ONLINE NOW Mason Pearson Bristle & Nylon Hairbrush, $126; Beauty.com
Try on Hayden's hair now!
-
20. Sandra Bullock
THE LOOK Shoulder-length with center part
HOW-TO Add volumizing mousse to the roots and let hair air-dry. Once dry, part hair in the middle, tease it at the crown and smooth the ends with a serum.
INSIDER TRICK A part that only goes part way back is less severe than a full-length one.
BUY ONLINE NOW Kerastase Resistance Volumactive, $45; amazon.com.
Try on Sandra's hair now!
-
21. Taraji P. Henson
THE LOOK Accentuated doe eyes
MAKEUP ARTIST Rea Ann Silva
HOW-TO Silva started with concealer under the eye, in the corners of the nose and the crease above the ball of the chin and followed that with foundation and setting that all with translucent powder. She added highlighter under the cheekbones and the inner corners of the eyes and topped it with silver dust up the center of the nose and on the high outer edges of the cheekbones. On the eyes, she used a golden brown shadow from crease to lashline and gray on the outer edge of the eye and under the eye from the center out to the corner. She used a frosty white shadow on the inner corner of the eye and a little on top of her lashline. She finished the eyes with black liner, brow powder and black mascara. Lips were neutral with a flesh-color liner and pale peach gloss.
INSIDER TRICK "The key to achieving a natural-looking look, no matter how much makeup you have on, is blending it really well," says Silva, who uses a pink Beauty Blender sponge.
-
22. Reese Witherspoon
THE LOOK Layered, wavy bob
HOW-TO Blow-dry hair with a medium-size round brush. When dry, use a one-and-a-half-inch curling iron to vertically curl sections of hair around the entire head. Rake fingers through the curls to get Reese’s perky wave.
INSIDER TRICK “This works best on hair that hits at chin-level, has long layers and lots of soft wave,” says stylist Jim Wayne.
BUY ONLINE NOW Cricket Technique Thermal Round Brush, $13.95; Ulta.com
Try on Reese's hair now!
-
23. Katie Holmes
THE LOOK: Glamorous bob
HOW-TO Your must-have tool for this sleek, face-framing style? "A round brush," says New York City-based stylist Nelson Vercher, who has created red-carpet looks for Jaime Pressly, Calista Flockhart, and Britney Spears. "It creates lots of shape." Blow-dry strands, curling ends inwards for a clean finish, then run a flat-iron over two-inch sections to smooth flyaways. Finally, spritz a lightweight anti-frizz spray all over hair to "add a little hold and prevent frizz," Vercher says.
INSIDER TRICK "This style is all about the cut," Vercher says. Ask your stylist for angled, graduated layers, not a bluntly cut bob.
BUY ONLINE NOW Oribe Impermeable Anti-Humidity Spray, $38, belltowerstore.com
-
24. Kate Bosworth
THE LOOK Classic bob
HOW-TO Ask for a classic bob with a soft frame when you get this cut, says N.Y.C. stylist Xavier Cruz of Xac Anthony salon. To style, apply detangler and straightening balm to wet hair and blow-dry with a flat paddle brush. "When you're done, simply smooth the ends with a flat iron," says Cruz.
INSIDER TRICK Women with an angular jaw and features should definitely ask for soft edges with this cut.
BUY ONLINE NOW Lucia Iraci Silk Detangling Baume, $36; beautyhabit.com.
Try on Kate's hair now!
-
25. Keri Russell
THE LOOK Shoulder-length fullness
HOW-TO Las Vegas-based stylist Jonathan Garcia says to start with volumizing mousse on wet hair. “Dry hair with your head flipped over and then flip it back and smooth it with your brush,” says Garcia. “Get the cut by asking your stylist for graduated layers starting from short to long.”
INSIDER TRICK “Work volumizing mousse into your hands before applying to the scalp area,” says Garcia. “This lifts the hair from the scalp and doesn’t allow the product to weigh down the ends of your hair.”
BUY ONLINE NOW Enjoy Volumizing Mousse, $15; at planetbeauty.com.
Try on Keri's hair now!
-
26. Selena Gomez
THE LOOK Voluminous, above the shoulder bob
HOW-TO Bruce Wayne, who styled Gomez's cut, worked from the back of the head forward to dry the hair. He spritzed it with glossing serum, and flat-ironed in "tons of small sections."
INSIDER TRICK "Serena was dying for bangs, so I gave them to her-and pushed them to the side with a bit of lightweight pomade," says Wayne.
BUY ONLINE NOW Frederic Fekkai Advanced Brilliant Glossing Sheer Shine Mist, $23.00; fekkai.com
Try Selena's hair on now!
-
27. Taylor Momsen
THE LOOK Straight, shoulder-grazing bob
HOW-TO GG stylist Jennifer Johnson says to start by applying Kerastase Heat Protectant Spray to wet hair. "Then blow-dry with a Mason Pearson brush and follow with a flat iron," she says.
INSIDER TRICK Finish with Kerastase Double-force Hairspray, "which is light but still holds things in place," Johnson says.
BUY ONLINE NOW Helix flat iron, Hot Tools, $50; at folica.com
Try on Taylor's hair now!
-
28. Katie Holmes
THE LOOK Straight diagonally-parted bob
HOW-TO "Ask your hairstylist for a wedgy bob full of texture," says stylist Jerome Lordet of N.Y.C.'s Pierre Michel salon. Get this sleek style by running a flat iron through one-inch sections of hair and finishing with smoothing serum on the ends to keep them smooth.
INSIDER TRICK The front pieces should be chin-length and the back should have layers cut into it. "You get the wedge by layering the hair from shorter to longer at the nape of the neck," says Lordet.
BUY ONLINE NOW Caviar Polishing Serum, Alterna, $26; beauty.com.
Try on Katie's hair now!
-
29. Linda Evangelista
THE LOOK Graduated a-line bob
HOW-TO Stylist Guy Riggio recommends asking your stylist for triangular layers, "which give volume and lift in the back and come to a nice point in the front by the chin." When styling, use Aveda's gloss product, says Riggio. "Bobs look best with shine."
INSIDER TRICK "If you have coarse, wavy, or thick hair, flat iron this style to get the sharp, clean look," says Riggio.
BUY ONLINE NOW Aveda Brilliant Emollient Finishing Gloss, $23; aveda.com.
Try on straight hair now!
-
30. Charlize Theron
THE LOOK Edgy bob with sideswept bangs
HOW-TO This is a great style for someone growing her bangs out. "Blow dry roughly until hair is 50 percent dry," says stylist Jamie Bakos. Use a round Mason Pearson brush to give volume to the roots and bend hair slightly under at the tips. Finish with a flat iron on the ends for a smooth look.
INSIDER TRICK Blow dry bangs to the opposite side you will be wearing them.
BUY ONLINE NOW Mason Pearson Pure Bristle brush; $170; drugstore.com.
Try on Charlize's hair now!
-
31. Cate Blanchett
THE LOOK Layered chin-length bob
HOW-TO Using a flat brush, blow-dry this razored cut forward. When done, rub a light styling wax between your fingertips and run them through your hair to enhance the textured pieciness.
INSIDER TRICK Using the end of a comb handle, criss-cross through the hair to make a jagged part, which works well with the shaggy look.
BUY ONLINE NOW Vidal Sassoon Pocket Combs, $2.50; drugstore.com.
Try on Cate's hair now!
1 of 31
WHEN: The Concept Korea show at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York
Vanessa Hudgens
WHEN: The Concept Korea show at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York
WHY IT WORKS: Hudgens' shiny sable bob gets flirty with curled-in ends and sideswept bangs.
Try on Vanessa Hudgens' many hairstyles in our Hollywood Makeover Tool!
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Aug 17, 2015 @ 5:15 PM
What You Should Think Strongly About Before Cutting Your Hair
Jun 14, 2015 @ 12:30 PM
Malin Akerman Shares Her Tricks for Growing Out Your Pixie Cut
Jun 3, 2015 @ 4:30 PM
Can You Pull Off Short Hair? This Simple Trick Will Tell You
May 7, 2015 @ 6:00 PM
I Got Emma Stone's Exact Bob from Her Hairstylist
Apr 27, 2015 @ 12:45 PM
Christina Aguilera Joins the Long Bob Trend
Apr 24, 2013 @ 9:51 AM
The Best Celebrity Bobs
Apr 2, 2013 @ 12:54 PM