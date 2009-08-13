THE LOOK Accentuated doe eyes

MAKEUP ARTIST Rea Ann Silva

HOW-TO Silva started with concealer under the eye, in the corners of the nose and the crease above the ball of the chin and followed that with foundation and setting that all with translucent powder. She added highlighter under the cheekbones and the inner corners of the eyes and topped it with silver dust up the center of the nose and on the high outer edges of the cheekbones. On the eyes, she used a golden brown shadow from crease to lashline and gray on the outer edge of the eye and under the eye from the center out to the corner. She used a frosty white shadow on the inner corner of the eye and a little on top of her lashline. She finished the eyes with black liner, brow powder and black mascara. Lips were neutral with a flesh-color liner and pale peach gloss.

INSIDER TRICK "The key to achieving a natural-looking look, no matter how much makeup you have on, is blending it really well," says Silva, who uses a pink Beauty Blender sponge.