Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Go Lighter, Darker, Redder! Find Your Perfect Celebrity Shade
1. Go Lighter Like Angelina JolieMUST-HAVE KIT Garnier Nutrisse Nourishing Multi-Lights H3 Warm Bronze kit for medium to dark hair ($7; drugstore.com).
PRO TIP “The longer the formula is on, the lighter hair becomes. Brown hair only needs about three minutes, or it gets too brassy,” says colorist Kyle White of N.Y.C.’s Oscar Blandi Salon.
2. Go Darker Like Angelina JolieMUST-HAVE KIT Clairol Natural Instincts 28 Nutmeg Dark Brown ($9; clairol.com).
PRO TIP If your brown hair is dark to begin with, don?t assume black is the only way to go deeper. Unless you?re deliberately going for the Morticia effect, ?never, ever dye it black,? White says. ?Black dye is too dense and toneless. Instead, choose one of the darkest brunet kits available.?
3. Go Redder Like Angelina JolieMUST-HAVE KIT Fekkai Salon Color 8R Light Auburn-Eva ($30; ulta.com).
PRO TIP The risk for taking brunet hair redder is that purple undertones can appear. To avoid this, “go for shades that are more copper and gold,” says Lorri Goddard-Clark, a colorist at the Neil George Salon in Los Angeles. “You’ll get the fiery effect without any berrylike tint.”
4. Go Lighter Like Scarlett JohanssonMUST-HAVE KIT Clairol Nice ’n Easy 104 Natural Medium Golden Blonde ($8; clairol.com).
PRO TIP The most vibrant color for blondes going lighter will come in light-reflecting golden hues, says Lorri Goddard-Clark. Stay clear of very light, ashy shades—they tend to yield frosty or matte platinum color.
5. Go Darker Like Scarlett Johansson
MUST-HAVE KIT L’Oreal Paris Excellence Creme Pro-Keratine 7 Dark Blonde ($9; drugstore.com).
PRO TIP It’s easy to go too dark, so use one shade lighter than what you think you need (it often comes out darker than what’s shown on the box), says N.Y.C. colorist Sharon Dorram. As color fades with shampooing, it will look more natural anyway.
6. Go Redder Like Scarlett JohanssonMUST-HAVE KIT Clairol Natural Instincts 11G Lightest Golden Brown ($9; clairol.com).
PRO TIP Picking a predominantly red kit can overpower blond hair. Instead, Kyle White says to use “a warm brown, almost a honey color, to add just a hint of red.”
7. Go Lighter Like RihannaMUST-HAVE KIT Hairdo Fine Line clip-in 16" extensions in Ginger Blonde ($43; qvc.com).
PRO TIP Bleaching delicate hair is risky, so add streaks with clip-ins. “Back comb the hair you attach them to so they stay put,” says N.Y.C. stylist Tippi Shorter. Trim if needed.
8. Go Glossy Like RihannaMUST-HAVE KIT John Frieda Collection Luminous Color Glaze Clear Shine ($10; drugstore.com).
PRO TIP If your hair is naturally very dark, a gloss is the best way to enrich color. But don’t overuse it, cautions Motions stylist Ursula Stephen: “You’ll get a dull buildup.”
9. Go Redder Like RihannaMUST-HAVE KIT Clairol Beautiful Collection Burgundy Brown ($7; at sallybeauty.com).
PRO TIP Fragile or chemically straightened hair calls for a gentle formula, like a semipermanent color that contains no ammonia or peroxide. For extra protection, do a deep-conditioning treatment before applying the formula.
10. Go Lighter Like Nicole KidmanMUST-HAVE KIT Nutrisse Nourishing color creme N93 Light Golden Blonde ($7; drugstore.com).
PRO TIP The most foolproof way to lighten red hair like Kidman’s: Get a kit that matches your lightest natural strands, says Sharon Dorram, who has worked with the actress.
11. Go Darker Like Nicole KidmanMUST-HAVE KIT Kelly Van Gogh Root Rehab 4RO Light Red Orange Brown, $39; spacenk.com. (This can treat the whole head or just the roots.)
PRO TIP Roots are the big concern for redheads going darker. “Maintain them every few weeks, or it will look odd,” advises Lorri Goddard-Clark.
12. Go Redder Like Nicole KidmanMUST-HAVE KIT L'Oreal Paris Feria 74 Copper Shimmer ($10; drugstore.com).
PRO TIP For redheads wanting to go even redder, a kit with several different shades of the same hue will create the most natural-looking results. Multitonal kits (like Feria) give this kind of dimension but are still a one-step process, says Kyle White.
