MUST-HAVE KIT L’Oreal Paris Excellence Creme Pro-Keratine 7 Dark Blonde ($9; drugstore.com).



PRO TIP It’s easy to go too dark, so use one shade lighter than what you think you need (it often comes out darker than what’s shown on the box), says N.Y.C. colorist Sharon Dorram. As color fades with shampooing, it will look more natural anyway.