Confession: We Can't Stop Staring at Glitter Roots 

Good news! There’s a better way to cover your roots that won't damage your hair. Trust us, you’re going to Love. It.

So what's the mystery method? Oh, you know, a little thing called glitter. 

Not only is it fun to apply (although obvi, we're not claiming mess-free), but it's perfect for all the music festivals you plan on going to this summer. Because let’s be real, there are only so many times you can wear a flower crown.

Even celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri admitted that glitter roots are her new favorite thing. *pictures Emma Roberts with glitter in her hair*

Here’s how it works: Mix your favorite type of glitter with some gel and then apply the sparkly mixture with a brush directly onto your roots. Voilà! 

OK, washing it off may be a little challenging, but no pain, no gain. Amirite?!

To get you inspired, peruse some of our favorite glitter looks below.

#FunBuns + #GlitterRoots = #CoachellaBella 😍✨😍✨😍 #BeautyCoachELLA 📸: @madimarie

A photo posted by Riawna Capri (@riawnacapri) on

How cool is that?

