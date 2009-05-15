Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Get Stars' Head-to-Toe Glow
-
1. Coppery Lips"A glimmering bronze lip looks young and fresh, but still elegant," Quinn says. Paired with tousled hair like Kate Hudson's, it's "unfussy and perfectly thrown together."
-
2. Coppery Lips: Get the Look1. Victoria’s Secret Perfect Lipstick in Gold, $6; buy online now at victoriassecret.com.
2. Cargo Lip Gloss Quad in South Beach, $24; buy online now at sephora.com.
3. Global Goddess Lip Veil in Mirage, $16; buy online now at globalgoddessbeauty.com.
Shop Copper Lipsticks Now!
-
3. Golden CheeksStrategically placed bronzer enhances Eva Longoria Parker's delicate cheekbones while focusing light on her almond-shaped eyes. "When used like blush, bronzer adds structure," says celebrity makeup artist Rachel Goodwin. "Neutral shades on eyes and mouth create a modern, monochromatic finish."
-
4. Golden Cheeks: Get the Look1. Lorac Oil-Free Luminizer in Gold, $28; buy online now at sephora.com.
2. Chanel Soleil Tan 4 Facettes Bronzing Powder, $65; buy online now at nordstrom.com.
3. Nars The Multiple in Palm Beach, $37; buy online now at narscosmetics.com.
Shop Bronzers Now!
-
5. Bronze LidsLeighton Meester's deep brown eyes and peaches-and-cream complexion get an instant boost from shimmering 24kt lids. "I love rose-gold tones, which are warm and sensual," says celebrity makeup artist Tim Quinn. "This shade brings out her highlights and complements the dress."
-
6. Bronze Lids: Get the Look1. Lancome Color Design Eye Shadow in Mannequin, $16.50; buy online now at lancome-usa.com.
2. Stila Eye Shadow Trio in Gold, $28; buy online now at stilacosmetics.com.
3. Giorgio Armani Bronze Sparking Top Coat Mascara, $26; buy online now at giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com.
Shop Bronze Eye Shadows Now!
-
7. Faux TanThe ultimate bronzed bombshell, Jennifer Lopez has perfected an all-over glow. "Apply color in one sweeping motion over brow bones, cheeks, and jawline," Goodwin says. "It leaves a soft, refined, halo-like finish."
-
8. Faux-Tan: Get the Look1. Dior Bronze Moisturizing Sun Powder Spray, $60; buy online now at dillards.com.
2. Rimmel Natural Bronzer, $6; buy online now at drugstore.com.
3. Clinique Shimmering Tones Powder, $29; buy online now at sephora.com.
Shop Bronzing Powders Now!
-
9. Radiant Decolletage"Maintain uniform color above and below the neck, then add dimension by highlighting the collarbone with a hint of shimmer," says Quinn. Jessica Biel nailed this flawless look in a bright, strapless dress.
-
10. Radiant Decolletage: Get the Look1. Laura Mercier Loose Shimmer Powder in Sun Dust, $34; buy online now at lauramercier.com.
2. St. Tropez Golden Glitter Puff, $25; buy online now at drugstore.com.
3. Hampton Sun Serious Shimmer Cooling Spray, $32; buy online now at sephora.com.
Shop Body Shimmers Now!
-
11. Gleaming LimbsWhether or not your arms and legs are as long and fit as Charlize Theron's, there's no arguing that they'll look even more toned when sun-kissed. "One shade deeper than your natural skin tone is perfect for a night out without overdoing it," Goodwin says.
-
12. Gleaming Limbs: Get the Look1. Michael Kors Leg Shine, $32; buy online now at sephora.com.
2. Guerlain Terracotta Huile du Voyageur Dry Body Oil, $59; buy online now at nordstrom.com.
3. Neutrogena Body Glow Body Moisturizer, $10; buy online now at drugstore.com.
Shop Body Bronzers Now!
1 of 12
